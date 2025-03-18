Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the rollout date of One UI 7 — its Android 15-based operating system (OS). The company says it will be available starting April 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January, brings visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, and redesigned One UI widgets. It also bundles new features powered by the Galaxy AI suite.

Samsung shared the details of the One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy devices in a newsroom post. Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users will start receiving the update starting April 7.

Further, it will be expanded to include more devices over the coming weeks. The South Korean technology conglomerate says Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be eligible to receive the stable One UI 7 update although its exact release date is yet to be announced.

One UI 7 introduces Now Bar, a rectangular pill shaped bar which appears at the bottom of the screen with multiple cards. It shows a wide range of information and insights to users on the lock screen. Samsung has upgraded Galaxy AI with several new features too. It includes AI Select which allows the user to select a specific part of the screen. Meanwhile, features like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist enable text summarisation and formatting, and create images based on rough sketches or text-based prompts, respectively.

The update also includes Audio Eraser, which the company claims, can isolate categories of sounds and remove unwanted noise in videos. Users can take advantage of a deeper integration with Gemini — Google's AI chatbot — which provides quick responses to queries. It also includes natural language search in Settings.