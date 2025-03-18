Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung to Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Starting April 7: Features

Samsung to Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Starting April 7: Features

One UI 7 introduces Now Bar which shows a wide range of information and insights to users on the lock screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 13:56 IST
Samsung to Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Starting April 7: Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Highlights
  • One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7 for select Galaxy smartphones
  • Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and more devices are eligible
  • It brings Galaxy AI features like AI Select and Writing Assist
Advertisement

Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the rollout date of One UI 7 — its Android 15-based operating system (OS). The company says it will be available starting April 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January, brings visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, and redesigned One UI widgets. It also bundles new features powered by the Galaxy AI suite.

One UI 7 Release Date Announced

Samsung shared the details of the One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy devices in a newsroom post. Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users will start receiving the update starting April 7.

Further, it will be expanded to include more devices over the coming weeks. The South Korean technology conglomerate says Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be eligible to receive the stable One UI 7 update although its exact release date is yet to be announced.

One UI 7 introduces Now Bar, a rectangular pill shaped bar which appears at the bottom of the screen with multiple cards. It shows a wide range of information and insights to users on the lock screen. Samsung has upgraded Galaxy AI with several new features too. It includes AI Select which allows the user to select a specific part of the screen. Meanwhile, features like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist enable text summarisation and formatting, and create images based on rough sketches or text-based prompts, respectively.

The update also includes Audio Eraser, which the company claims, can isolate categories of sounds and remove unwanted noise in videos. Users can take advantage of a deeper integration with Gemini — Google's AI chatbot — which provides quick responses to queries. It also includes natural language search in Settings.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung, Android 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 for Handheld Consoles With Support for Ray Tracing, Quad HD+ 144Hz Displays Launched
US Commerce Department Bureaus Said to Have Banned China's DeepSeek on Government Devices

Related Stories

Samsung to Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Starting April 7: Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  3. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  5. iPhone 17 Series Leaked Dummy Units Showcase Design
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon
  2. Zoom AI Companion Is Being Upgraded With Agentic Capabilities and New AI Features
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Let Users Add Their Instagram Profile Links to Accounts
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 9a Retail Listing Hints at Pricing; Hands-on Video Surfaces Online
  6. Arbitrum Launches 'Onchain Labs' to Support High-Risk, Experimental Web3 Ventures
  7. Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
  9. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »