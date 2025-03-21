Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models and Other Phones

One UI 7 will begin rolling out to Galaxy users in India on April 7 and from April 14 in Singapore.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones, the company confirms

Highlights
  • One UI 7 will start rolling out to Galaxy phones on April 14 in Singapore
  • It brings Galaxy AI features like AI Select and Writing Assist
  • Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 models are eligible
Samsung officially announced the rollout of One UI 7, its Android 15-based operating system (OS), earlier this week. It has now expanded its list of devices that will be eligible to receive the update. Initially limited to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and newer models, the South Korean technology conglomerate has added the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 series and more phones in the supported devices list, enabling a wider audience to experience Android 15.

Samsung Expands One UI 7 Eligibility

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that it will begin rolling out One UI 7 to Galaxy S24 users in Singapore starting April 14. Alongside, the brand also shared the list of smartphones and tablets which will be eligible to receive the Android 15-based update. It includes the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S Series

  • Galaxy S24 Series
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23 Series
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 Series
  • Galaxy S21 Series
  • Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip Series

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series

  • Galaxy Tab S10 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Previously, only the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and newer models were confirmed to get One UI 7. However, the eligibility list has been expanded following the announcement of the update's anticipated rollout in Singapore, which will begin with the Galaxy S24 series. The brand is yet to confirm the rollout date for other Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users will start receiving the update starting April 7 in India.

The One UI 7 update, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January, brings visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, and redesigned One UI widgets. It also bundles new features powered by the Galaxy AI suite.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung, Android 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix Note 50X 5G Price Details and Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India

