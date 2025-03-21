Samsung officially announced the rollout of One UI 7, its Android 15-based operating system (OS), earlier this week. It has now expanded its list of devices that will be eligible to receive the update. Initially limited to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and newer models, the South Korean technology conglomerate has added the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 series and more phones in the supported devices list, enabling a wider audience to experience Android 15.

Samsung Expands One UI 7 Eligibility

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that it will begin rolling out One UI 7 to Galaxy S24 users in Singapore starting April 14. Alongside, the brand also shared the list of smartphones and tablets which will be eligible to receive the Android 15-based update. It includes the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip Series

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Previously, only the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and newer models were confirmed to get One UI 7. However, the eligibility list has been expanded following the announcement of the update's anticipated rollout in Singapore, which will begin with the Galaxy S24 series. The brand is yet to confirm the rollout date for other Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users will start receiving the update starting April 7 in India.

The One UI 7 update, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January, brings visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, and redesigned One UI widgets. It also bundles new features powered by the Galaxy AI suite.