Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled on January 22. Samsung is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on the day. The lineup will likely include the base Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra variants. Over the past few weeks, several leaked details about the upcoming handsets have surfaced online. The phones are expected to get Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. Now, a tipster has suggested the possible India sale date for the smartphones' and their colour and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Sale Date (Expected)

Samsung opened pre-reservations for its upcoming Galaxy S series earlier this month. The lineup is expected to include the base, Plus and Ultra options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Tipster

Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) claimed in an X post Tuesday that the deliveries for pre-ordered Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to start in India around February 3. Sales for all buyers are tipped to start on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Storage and Colour Options (Expected)

The tipster added that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. These variants are expected to come in Blue Black, Coral Red, Mint, Navy or Icy Blue, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colourways.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra option, on the other hand, is tipped to arrive in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants. The tipster claims it will be offered in seven colour options, including Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

The rumoured colourways include Samsung-exclusive shades and all Samsung Galaxy S25 series models are said to support 12GB of RAM. Recently leaked promotional images suggest that the base and Plus variants sport similar designs to their predecessors. However, the Ultra version of the upcoming generation is said to get a more rounded appearance against the boxy design of the preceding model.