Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sale Date in India Leaked; Colourways, Storage Options Tipped

Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 11:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sale Date in India Leaked; Colourways, Storage Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The base and Plus models will be available in 256GB and 512GB options
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are tipped to support 12GB of RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled on January 22. Samsung is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on the day. The lineup will likely include the base Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra variants. Over the past few weeks, several leaked details about the upcoming handsets have surfaced online. The phones are expected to get Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. Now, a tipster has suggested the possible India sale date for the smartphones' and their colour and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Sale Date (Expected)

Samsung opened pre-reservations for its upcoming Galaxy S series earlier this month. The lineup is expected to include the base, Plus and Ultra options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Tipster 
Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) claimed in an X post Tuesday that the deliveries for pre-ordered Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to start in India around February 3. Sales for all buyers are tipped to start on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Storage and Colour Options (Expected)

The tipster added that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. These variants are expected to come in Blue Black, Coral Red, Mint, Navy or Icy Blue, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colourways. 

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra option, on the other hand, is tipped to arrive in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants. The tipster claims it will be offered in seven colour options, including Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

The rumoured colourways include Samsung-exclusive shades and all Samsung Galaxy S25 series models are said to support 12GB of RAM. Recently leaked promotional images suggest that the base and Plus variants sport similar designs to their predecessors. However, the Ultra version of the upcoming generation is said to get a more rounded appearance against the boxy design of the preceding model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 India launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 colour options, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sale Date in India Leaked; Colourways, Storage Options Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  4. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
  5. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  6. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
  2. Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
  3. Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': OTT Release, Cast, Plot, and More Revealed
  4. Court: State vs A Nobody Starring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and Nani OTT Release Revealed
  5. Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
  6. Elon Musk Sued by US SEC Over Late Disclosure of Twitter Stake
  7. Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine
  8. China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects
  9. ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $97,000 After Minor Slump, Values of Most Altcoins Increase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »