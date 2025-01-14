Samsung shared a video teasing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its native virtual assistant Bixby on Monday. While the South Korean tech giant did not directly mention Bixby, it showed a woman speaking to her device and asking it to perform several tasks, which is how Bixby works. Last year, the company released the AI-powered Bixby in China with the Galaxy W25 series. The AI assistant is now rumoured to arrive globally with the Galaxy S25 series, set for debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Samsung Teases AI-Powered Bixby Assistant

In a 17-second-long video posted on YouTube, the tech giant gave a glimpse at what users can expect with the next generation of Bixby. Titled “A true AI companion is coming”, the video shows a woman speaking with her device. In a conversational tone, she tells the device to “Find a cat-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating.” She also tells the device to send it to a friend and to add it to her calendar.

Interestingly, nowhere in the entire video did Samsung name-drop Bixby or showcase any of the AI features that might be integrated into it. However, some features were still quite easy to point out. First, it appears that the AI-powered Bixby will be able to understand natural language commands and can process multiple tasks at once.

It also seems to have gained better integration with third-party applications since it can make a restaurant reservation and add it to the Calendar app. Additionally, it might also have agentic capabilities if it can book reservations. None of these features are confirmed and have only been hinted at in the video.

Samsung revealed that the Chinese version of the AI-powered Bixby features a better understanding of the context behind commands. It can also respond via text and videos sourced from the web to share the most relevant information. Additionally, the virtual assistant can also translate web pages and save generated outputs in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PPT, and more.

AI-powered Bixby in China also received a redesigned interface. The virtual assistant can be opened in full-screen mode with the text field at the bottom and a minimal layout with a white background. Its usual pop-up window can also be summoned on any other screen and over any app.