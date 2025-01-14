Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch

Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch

In a promotional video, Samsung teased Bixby as “a true AI companion”.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 January 2025 13:18 IST
Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung teased that the new Bixby could understand natural language conversation

Highlights
  • Samsung rolled out the AI-powered Bixby in China last year
  • AI features in Bixby are said to be part of One UI 7
  • Bixby appears to be able to handle multiple tasks at once
Advertisement

Samsung shared a video teasing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its native virtual assistant Bixby on Monday. While the South Korean tech giant did not directly mention Bixby, it showed a woman speaking to her device and asking it to perform several tasks, which is how Bixby works. Last year, the company released the AI-powered Bixby in China with the Galaxy W25 series. The AI assistant is now rumoured to arrive globally with the Galaxy S25 series, set for debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Samsung Teases AI-Powered Bixby Assistant

In a 17-second-long video posted on YouTube, the tech giant gave a glimpse at what users can expect with the next generation of Bixby. Titled “A true AI companion is coming”, the video shows a woman speaking with her device. In a conversational tone, she tells the device to “Find a cat-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating.” She also tells the device to send it to a friend and to add it to her calendar.

Interestingly, nowhere in the entire video did Samsung name-drop Bixby or showcase any of the AI features that might be integrated into it. However, some features were still quite easy to point out. First, it appears that the AI-powered Bixby will be able to understand natural language commands and can process multiple tasks at once.

It also seems to have gained better integration with third-party applications since it can make a restaurant reservation and add it to the Calendar app. Additionally, it might also have agentic capabilities if it can book reservations. None of these features are confirmed and have only been hinted at in the video.

Samsung revealed that the Chinese version of the AI-powered Bixby features a better understanding of the context behind commands. It can also respond via text and videos sourced from the web to share the most relevant information. Additionally, the virtual assistant can also translate web pages and save generated outputs in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PPT, and more.

AI-powered Bixby in China also received a redesigned interface. The virtual assistant can be opened in full-screen mode with the text field at the bottom and a minimal layout with a white background. Its usual pop-up window can also be summoned on any other screen and over any app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bixby, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix
Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants

Related Stories

Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  3. Huawei Unveils Band 9 in India With AMOLED Screen and Swimming Mode
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Flexible, Radiation-Resistant Organic Solar Cells Ideal for Space Exploration, New Study Finds
  2. Covalent Organic Frameworks Show Promise for Enhanced Energy Transport Efficiency
  3. Google Is Reportedly Testing a Redesigned Interface for Circle to Search
  4. EU Considers Expanding Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Digital Chief Says
  5. Data Breach Exposed Precise Location Information of Millions Using Popular Smartphone Apps
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  7. China Said to Discuss Sale of TikTok US to Elon Musk as One Possible Option
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  9. Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
  10. US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »