Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is expected to go official early next year. While the rumoured launch is still weeks away, an alleged hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked online, giving us an early glimpse at what's to come from the flagship phone this time. The video showcases the rounded corner design, suggesting a shift from the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It seems to have a glossy metallic finish and Samsung's signature camera layout.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Hands-on Video

A 10-second video posted on Reddit gives us a detailed look at the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra. Multiple tipsters including Ice Universe and @chunvn8888 reposted this video on X claiming that the device in the footage is indeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The video indicates a flat design for the phone with slightly rounded corners compared to the sharper corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This rounded design is expected to complement the new One UI 7 UI.

Like previous models, the display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to have a hole punch cutout for the front camera. It has a power button and volume rocker arranged on the right-side frame. The handset has a glossy metallic finish and its rear panel has four cameras. The camera array appears to be laid out like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Recently surfaced alleged dummy units of Galaxy S25 Ultra also showed rounded edges for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 series has been part of several leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The South Korean tech major is yet to reveal an official launch date, but a recent report suggested that the phones will be launched on January 23, 2025, during a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, US.

The regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models are expected to debut at the event alongside a new Galaxy S25 Slim model. The entire lineup is expected to run on a Samsung-exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.