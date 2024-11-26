Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Tweaked Design With Rounded Corners

The Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to have a glossy metallic finish in the alleged video.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive in early 2025
  • The leak shows the rumored rounded corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • It is likely to pack quad rear cameras
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is expected to go official early next year. While the rumoured launch is still weeks away, an alleged hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked online, giving us an early glimpse at what's to come from the flagship phone this time. The video showcases the rounded corner design, suggesting a shift from the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It seems to have a glossy metallic finish and Samsung's signature camera layout.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Hands-on Video

A 10-second video posted on Reddit gives us a detailed look at the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra. Multiple tipsters including Ice Universe and @chunvn8888 reposted this video on X claiming that the device in the footage is indeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The video indicates a flat design for the phone with slightly rounded corners compared to the sharper corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This rounded design is expected to complement the new One UI 7 UI.

Like previous models, the display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to have a hole punch cutout for the front camera. It has a power button and volume rocker arranged on the right-side frame. The handset has a glossy metallic finish and its rear panel has four cameras. The camera array appears to be laid out like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Recently surfaced alleged dummy units of Galaxy S25 Ultra also showed rounded edges for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 series has been part of several leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The South Korean tech major is yet to reveal an official launch date, but a recent report suggested that the phones will be launched on January 23, 2025, during a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, US.

The regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models are expected to debut at the event alongside a new Galaxy S25 Slim model. The entire lineup is expected to run on a Samsung-exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed
iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Aluminium Frame, Bigger Camera Bump; iPhone 17 Air Won't Support Physical SIMs: Report

