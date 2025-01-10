Technology News
Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 for Pixel Devices With Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements Rolls Out

Google says it fixes several issues which caused the Pixel device to freeze, crash, or restart unexpectedly.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 18:50 IST
Google's latest beta update builds upon the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR2

Highlights
  • Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 fixes UI issues related to customisation
  • Devices eligible for the update include Pixel 9 series and older models
  • It bundles the December 2024 security patch from Android 15 QPR Beta 2
After rolling out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 last month, Google has now released the Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 update. It is available for download on the Google Pixel 9 series and several other older models running Android 15. It builds upon the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR2 by rolling out fixes for issues related to connectivity, customisation, performance, and stability in beta. Google says developers can test their apps with such builds as needed in case the overall user experience is hampered due to the arrival of new features.

Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 Update for Pixel

As per the release notes, the Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 update, with the build number BP11.241121.013, fixes several issues which caused the Pixel device to freeze, crash, or restart unexpectedly. Complaints on Google's issue tracker page suggest this occurred while playing games, using Apple CarPlay, making calls via Bluetooth headset, or even normal usage.

Another rectification is for a user interface-related problem that arose when users selected any wallpaper under the More Wallpapers section on Pixel via the home screen or settings. This is attributed to Emoji Workshop options and is reported to have been solved with the update.

Google says Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 also fixes various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity on Pixel devices. It has the same December 2024 security patch which was also included in the Android 15 QPR Beta 2 release last month. The update is compatible with all devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program and will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The following models are eligible to receive it:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series
  3. Google Pixel Tablet
  4. Google Pixel Fold
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series

Notably, Google also rolled out the latest January 2025 patch on Tuesday and it brings fixes for issues related to audio, camera, display, graphics, and user interface. Further, it also includes patches for security vulnerabilities with moderate severity as well as functional improvements.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Pixel update, Android 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
