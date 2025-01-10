After rolling out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 last month, Google has now released the Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 update. It is available for download on the Google Pixel 9 series and several other older models running Android 15. It builds upon the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR2 by rolling out fixes for issues related to connectivity, customisation, performance, and stability in beta. Google says developers can test their apps with such builds as needed in case the overall user experience is hampered due to the arrival of new features.

As per the release notes, the Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 update, with the build number BP11.241121.013, fixes several issues which caused the Pixel device to freeze, crash, or restart unexpectedly. Complaints on Google's issue tracker page suggest this occurred while playing games, using Apple CarPlay, making calls via Bluetooth headset, or even normal usage.

Another rectification is for a user interface-related problem that arose when users selected any wallpaper under the More Wallpapers section on Pixel via the home screen or settings. This is attributed to Emoji Workshop options and is reported to have been solved with the update.

Google says Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 also fixes various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity on Pixel devices. It has the same December 2024 security patch which was also included in the Android 15 QPR Beta 2 release last month. The update is compatible with all devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program and will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The following models are eligible to receive it:

Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 6 Series

Notably, Google also rolled out the latest January 2025 patch on Tuesday and it brings fixes for issues related to audio, camera, display, graphics, and user interface. Further, it also includes patches for security vulnerabilities with moderate severity as well as functional improvements.