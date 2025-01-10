Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Offer Improved Video Quality and Macro Photography

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to carry a quad rear camera unit including 200-megapixel sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Offer Improved Video Quality and Macro Photography

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup

  • The handset could feature an auto eraser feature
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is believed to go official on January 22
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature LOG video support
Samsung is getting ready to unveil its new Galaxy S series smartphones on January 22 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. As excitement builds around the launch, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ship with new camera features. The upcoming flagship is said to offer high-resolution video recording and an improved macro mode with enhanced clarity. It is expected to boast a quad rear camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Ahmed Qwaider on X claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would support high-resolution video shooting to deliver better quality video with less noise. He states that the ultra wide-angle camera of the phone will offer an improved macro mode with four times better quality. The handset could feature an auto eraser feature for removing unwanted sounds from the videos.

Further, Qwaider adds that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a higher screen colour and brightness rate of 43 percent. The phone is said to have LOG video support that lets users capture videos in RAW colours. The tipster also claims that users can switch between cameras while shooting a video without lag.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack similar camera hardware as last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. It could feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.86-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,600nits. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and it is said to be available in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB configurations. The phone is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging as well as 25W wireless charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is believed to go official on January 22 in San Jose during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Pre-reservations for the new Galaxy S series phones is already live in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment

