Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Design Renders Surface, Colour Options Revealed

Samsung is expected to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in February to launch the Galaxy S23 series.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: FMKorea

The Galaxy S23 appears to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung may not offer Galaxy S23 handsets with an increased price
  • They could be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Galaxy S23 handsets may come in white, pink, green, black colours

Samsung is believed to be gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 series. It is expected to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in February. This flagship lineup is said to include the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The alleged promotional images for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra were leaked recently. Now, supposed design renders of the base and Ultra models have surfaced. In addition, these images also reveal the possible colour options for these Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

The leaked Galaxy S23 design renders showcase the handset with a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup. However, this time around there does not appear to be a camera island on the back. To recall, the Galaxy S22 sports a camera island on the back housing a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

On the other hand, the supposed Galaxy S23 Ultra renders appear to be almost similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition, the leaked renders suggest that these smartphones may arrive in white, pink, green, and black colours.

Samsung has remained tight-lipped regarding the details surrounding the Galaxy S23 series. A recent report suggests that the South Korean tech giant could price the Galaxy S23 handsets similarly to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

It is believed that the Galaxy S23 smartphones will feature even more expensive components than before, like an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 200-megapixel main camera. Samsung may choose to raise the prices later in the year when Apple comes out with the iPhone 15 series, which could be priced higher than the iPhone 14 lineup.

There have been several other rumours and leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23 series in recent times. Recently, a tipster claimed that Samsung might get rid of the 128GB storage option with these smartphones. The base models are expected to feature at least 256GB of onboard storage.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
