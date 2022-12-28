Technology News

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro owners to get new customisation features from One UI 5.0, along with performance, and security improvements.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 16:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro global variant said to get firmware version G715FNXXSAEVL2

Highlights
  • Galaxy XCover Pro update gets December 2022 security patch
  • Galaxy XCover Pro update gets firmware version G715U1UEUFDVKA in the US
  • Android 13 update is rolling out to the Galaxy XCover Pro worldwide

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is being updated to Android 13-based One UI 5.0 across the world, as per a report. The new update has arrived with the latest version of Google's Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface to all three variants of Galaxy XCover Pro- US (SM-G715U1), Canadian (SM-G715W), and global variant. The Galaxy XCover Pro was launched in 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with a promise of three major Android OS updates. Hence, the Android 13 update is the last major OS update for Galaxy XCover Pro, however, it will get two more security updates.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update is now rolling out to all Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro users across the world. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro reportedly comes with the December 2022 security patch along with 93 security fixes. Galaxy XCover Pro's latest OS update carries firmware version G715U1UEUFDVKA, G715WVLUAEVK9, and G715FNXXSAEVL2 for its US (SM-G715U1), Canadian (SM-G715W) and international variant, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro users can also download the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on their phone by heading to ​the Settings​ app and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for Galaxy XCover 5 and Galaxy M42 5G. The update arrived with a new way to customise the lock screen, improved performance and UI animations, background, and the November 2022 security patches. The Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G bears the firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5, while the XCover 5 too gets the latest firmware version.

The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 update was rolled out in Europe while Galaxy M42 5G is getting the update in India. The handset was launched with Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 skin last year in 2021. 

 

