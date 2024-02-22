Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to be Company's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone Yet

Samsung is also said to launch a more affordable foldable phone alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 12:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to be Company's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone Yet

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to get bigger displays
  • The model may launch alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to carry a 200-megapixel camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be unveiled later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phones have not yet been officially announced but leaked details about the purported foldables have surfaced online over the past few months. They are expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively, which were launched in July 2023. The newer models are said to come with considerable upgrades over the current ones. A new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be the slimmest Samsung foldable handset yet.

A Sammobile report cited a post by X (formerly Twitter) user @RjeyTech that shows a mock-up of the expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as compared to the preceding model. The image shows the hinge side of the book-style foldable handsets next to each other. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 13.4mm. According to the mock-up, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will measure only 11mm.

samsung gaalzy z fold 5 6 mockup x rjeytech galaxy z fold 5

Slimmer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 mock up vs Galaxy Z Fold 5
Photo Credit: X/Rjeytech

 

The report notes that the image is not a render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 but is an altered image of the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 model. But the image helps demonstrate that if true, this will make a huge difference in appearance. Notably, the purported foldable has previously also been tipped to come with a slimmer design.

According to the report, with a thickness of 11mm the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the slimmest foldable smartphone yet from the South Korean tech giant. The company may also use a titanium frame, similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to achieve the dimension alteration without compromising on the structural integrity of the model, the report adds. Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick, which is slimmer than the 8.9mm Galaxy S23 Ultra that uses an aluminium chassis.

In other news, a recent leak claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with the same main camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latter comes with a quad rear camera unit headed by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel camera.

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with bigger displays than the preceding model, which carries a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover panel. The company may also launch a more affordable foldable handset model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which could bear the moniker Samsung Galaxy Z FE.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore in India, Will Not Charge App Listing Fee for the First Year
Vivo Y200e 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to be Company's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone Yet
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds to Launch in India Alongside Nothing Phone 2a
  4. Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With 64-Megapixel Camera, to Launch in India This Month
  5. Realme 12+ 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  6. Apple Upgrades iMessage With Protection Against Quantum Computer Attacks
  7. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra to Get AI Features, to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to be Company's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone Yet
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Clocking Losses, Tether and USD Coin Manage to See Gains
  4. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Sets June 21 Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Story, Map, Bosses
  5. Vivo Y200e 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds India Launch Date Set for March 5; to Debut Alongside Nothing Phone 2a
  7. Apple Upgrades iMessage With PQ3 Quantum Computer-Resistant Encryption Protocol
  8. PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore in India, Will Not Charge App Listing Fee for the First Year
  9. Adobe Introduces Generative AI Assistant That Can Summarise PDFs for Acrobat and Reader
  10. Mastercard, Swoo Pay Initiate Work to Offer Crypto-Based Loyalty Rewards: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »