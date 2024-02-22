Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be unveiled later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phones have not yet been officially announced but leaked details about the purported foldables have surfaced online over the past few months. They are expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively, which were launched in July 2023. The newer models are said to come with considerable upgrades over the current ones. A new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be the slimmest Samsung foldable handset yet.

A Sammobile report cited a post by X (formerly Twitter) user @RjeyTech that shows a mock-up of the expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as compared to the preceding model. The image shows the hinge side of the book-style foldable handsets next to each other. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 13.4mm. According to the mock-up, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will measure only 11mm.

Slimmer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 mock up vs Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo Credit: X/Rjeytech

The report notes that the image is not a render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 but is an altered image of the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 model. But the image helps demonstrate that if true, this will make a huge difference in appearance. Notably, the purported foldable has previously also been tipped to come with a slimmer design.

According to the report, with a thickness of 11mm the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the slimmest foldable smartphone yet from the South Korean tech giant. The company may also use a titanium frame, similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to achieve the dimension alteration without compromising on the structural integrity of the model, the report adds. Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick, which is slimmer than the 8.9mm Galaxy S23 Ultra that uses an aluminium chassis.

In other news, a recent leak claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with the same main camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latter comes with a quad rear camera unit headed by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel camera.

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with bigger displays than the preceding model, which carries a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover panel. The company may also launch a more affordable foldable handset model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which could bear the moniker Samsung Galaxy Z FE.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.