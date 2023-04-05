iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 later this year. Apple has confirmed that it will host its annual developer event on June 5. The company is expected to announce the next version of its software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other products. Dubbed iOS 17, the next iOS update will be unveiled at WWDC 2023. However, it is likely to be rolled out to all eligible devices after the iPhone 15 launch event in September.

The latest iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (Review), iPhone 14 Pro (Review), and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new iOS update. Some older models are also likely to be eligible for the iOS 17 update. However, Apple might trim down the list of iPhones getting the new iOS update later this year. According to a new MacRumors report, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (Review), and iPhone X (Review) might be at the end of their software update cycle. The report stated that Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update will not be available for the three iPhone models launched in 2017.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have received the latest iOS 16.4 update, which includes several new features. At the time of launch, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus booted iOS 11 out-of-the-box. The iPhone X, on the other hand, came with iOS 11.1. The three iPhone models have received five major iOS updates already, which does suggest that they might not get the upcoming release later this year.

If the leaked details are true, the iPhone X will be the first iPhone with a notch display to not get a new software update since its launch. The handset's launch marked a decade since the unveiling of the first iPhone back in 2007.

Apple has officially not commented on the list of eligible iPhone models that will get the new iOS 17 update. We can expect a confirmation on the compatible list once iOS 17 is announced at WWDC 2023.

The report further revealed that the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the iPad fifth-generation will not be eligible for the upcoming iPadOS 17 update.

