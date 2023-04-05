Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Come With 12.4-Inch Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ key specifications have also been leaked online.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will succeed Galaxy Tab S8+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ could feature a dual rear camera setup
  • It is said to measure 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ said to come with S-pen support

Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor to its flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S8 series that was launched in February 2022. While there have been no details on the purported flagship tablet from the company so far, the design renders and some of the key specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9+ have been leaked by a reliable tipster. The dimensions and a few other details have also emerged on the internet that suggests an S-pen support as the leaked design hints at a Magnetic area on the back.

According to a report by WolfofTablet in collaboration with reliable tipster Steve H. McFly (Twitter @OnLeaks), the Galaxy Tab S9+ will come with a 12.4-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, an LED flash and a Magnetic dock for S-pen. The tipster has leaked the design renders of the upcoming tablet showcasing a secondary sensor on the right bezel. It is speculated to be a secondary selfie camera for video calls when the tablet is in landscape mode.

Additionally, the display of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is expected to feature a pixel density of 266 PPI, and a resolution of 1752 x 2800 pixels. Although, the renders don't seem to show any antenna lines, the tablet is expected to have them. Furthermore, the tablet is tipped to support an in-display fingerprint sensor and features wireless Samsung DeX support.

The tipster has also suggested that the purported Galaxy Tab S9+ will have dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64. The tablet is said to have a USB Type-C port and four speakers, but there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack. Notably, these are just speculations and must be taken with a pinch of salt. An official confirmation on the Galaxy Tab S9 series is yet to be announced.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India in February 2022. The Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises of three models - Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S8
Himani Jha
Apple's Bid to Register "Apple Music" Federal Trademark Rejected, Court Rules in Favour of Jazz Musician
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options

