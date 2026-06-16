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  • Sharp Aquos R11 Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Sharp Aquos R11 Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Sharp Aquos R11 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Pro IGZO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 240Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 12:19 IST
Sharp Aquos R11 Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sharp

Sharp Aquos R11 has a 50.3-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Sharp Aquos R11 launched in Japan in three colour options
  • Sharp Aquos R11 carries a 5,100mAh battery
  • It is available in Japan in Ivory, Navy and terracotta colour options
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The Sharp Aquos R11 has launched in Japan as the latest addition to the company's R series of smartphones. The latest Sharp Aquos series phone comes in three colourways and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset along with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It features a 6.5-inch display with a peak brightness of 3600 nits. The Sharp Aquos R11 has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50.3-megapixel main sensor. The Sharp Aquos R11 carries a 5,100mAh battery.

Sharp Aquos R11 Price

In Japan, the Sharp Aquos R11 is priced at JPY 1,63,899 (roughly Rs. 96,000) and the phone comes in a single 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available in Ivory, Navy and terracotta colour options.

Sharp Aquos R11 Specifications

The Sharp Aquos R11 runs Android 16, and the phone is confirmed to receive three OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 240Hz. The panel is rated to deliver up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.1 of internal storage. For optics, the Sharp Aquos R11 has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50.3-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50.3-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 38.5-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support. The camera system also includes a 14-channel spectral sensor.

On the front, the Sharp Aquos R11 has a 50.3-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 7, NFC and Bluetooth 6.0. It has IPX5, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance and an IP6X rating for dust protection. It also meets MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. The handset supports facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Sharp Aquos R11 carries a 5,100mAh battery with 36W charging support. It measures around 156×74×8.9mm and weighs around 195g.

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Further reading: Sharp Aquos R11, Sharp Aquos R11 Price, Sharp
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Sharp Aquos R11 Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
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