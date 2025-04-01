Vivo Y300 Pro+ was launched in China on Monday. The phone is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The company also unveiled the Vivo Y300t, which comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both smartphones carry 50-megapixel dual rear camera setups and run on Origin OS 5 based on Android 15.

Vivo Y300 Pro+, Vivo Y300t Price, Availability

Vivo Y300 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400), respectively. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in the country via the official e-store and will go on sale on April 3. It comes in Micro Powder, Simple Black, and Star Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

On the other hand, the price of the Vivo Y300t starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official website and select online retail platforms. The handset is offered in Black Coffee, Ocean Blue, and Rock White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo Y300t is offered in Black Coffee, Ocean Blue and Rock White (translated) colourways

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Pro+ Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y300 Pro+ sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080X2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000nits peak brightness level, and HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Origin OS 5.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ carries a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back alongside a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The rear camera unit is accompanied by an Aura light feature. It supports AI imaging tools as well as Live Photos.

Vivo Y300 Pro+ packs a 7,300mAh battery with support for up to 90W fast charging and 7.5W OTG reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y300t Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y300t has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050nits peak brightness level. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 15 with Origin OS 5 skin on top out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y300t gets a 50-megapixel main rear sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y300t is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging support. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It supports similar connectivity options as the Vivo Y300 Pro+ variant, but supports Bluetooth 5.4.

