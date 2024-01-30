Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $43,000, Most Altcoins Including Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin See Gains

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin grew by 2.73 percent or $1,320 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2024 12:26 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $43,000, Most Altcoins Including Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin See Gains

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Elvind Pedersen

The current valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.67 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Ripple saw gains
  • Polkadot, Chainlink saw profits
  • Tron, Leo recorded losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Tuesday, January 30 jumped to the price point of $43,495 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the asset grew by 2.73 percent, which in-terms of value stands at $1,320 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh). This is the first time in over a week that Bitcoin has managed to trade above the mark of $43,000 (roughly Rs. 35.7 lakh). It is also noteworthy that BTC dominance is rising which usually poses challenges for altcoins. Bitcoin dominance is the metric for the relative share of Bitcoin compared to the overall cryptocurrency market. Presently it stands at 51.2 percent.
Ether rose by 1.74 percent in price over the last day. The asset, at the time of writing, was trading at $2,310 (roughly Rs. 1.92 lakh).

“The crypto market has experienced a significant price increase following days of decline, after the approval of Bitcoin ETFs. This price shift can probably be attributed to a change in Google's guidelines, now allowing Bitcoin ETF adverts in the US by companies like BlackRock, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Polygon -- all reflected gains on Monday alongside BTC and ETH.

“One of the notable gainers of the day remained PENDLE (+16.5 percent) as the Arbitrum based protocol entered the top 100 in terms of circulating market cap. This came as the total value locked in the protocol has crossed the 500-million-dollar mark, an all-time high. Another popular altcoin SOL (+5.12 percent) is also on the move again as Solana DEXs briefly flipped Ethereum trading volumes with rolling 24 hour volume on Solana crossing $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,819 crore) compared to $698 million (roughly Rs. 5,802 lakh) on Ethereum as per the data from DefiLlama. Some analysts are predicting another run might be due for SOL as the recent corrective wave seems to have settled,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.30 percent in the last 24 hours. The current valuation of the crypto sector, as of Tuesday, stands at $1.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,38,82,793 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrencies trading in losses on Tuesday include Tether, USD Coin, Tron, Leo, and Augur.

“Market awaits key events: the Fed's interest rate decision and US January unemployment rate data. If a widely expected rate cut occurs, bulls may triumph in the ongoing tug of war. Conversely, unchanged rates could signal bearish sentiment. Investors brace for potential impact even as Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands show early signs of convergence, hinting at the possibility of reduced-price volatility in the coming days,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Ace 3V Said to Get Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC; Display, Battery Details Tipped

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $43,000, Most Altcoins Including Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin See Gains
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Moto G34 Review: Affordable 5G
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  6. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With Dolby Atmos Support to Debut at MWC
  7. Apple Won't Allow You to Use Third-Party App Stores on iPad: Here's Why
  8. HMD Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Leaked Online
  9. Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic V2 Lineups to Launch at MWC
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series Early Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Launch in February at MCW 2024; Camera Details Leaked
  2. Neuralink Implants the First Brain Chip in a Human; Elon Musk Says ‘Patient Recovering Well’
  3. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Taken Offline After Early Access Launch Due to Story Completion Bug
  5. Apple Won't Allow Third-Party App Stores, App Sideloading on iPad in the EU: Report
  6. Instagram Testing 'Flipside' Feature to Let Users Add an Alternative Account to Existing Profile
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $43,000, Most Altcoins Including Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin See Gains
  8. OnePlus Ace 3V Said to Get Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC; Display, Battery Details Tipped
  9. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Set to Debut at MWC 2024 With Dolby Atmos Support
  10. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »