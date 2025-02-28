Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025

Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro were unveiled by the company ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The firm is scheduled to launch new products at the annual trade show event, including new smartphones. The new wearables are claimed to be as light as sunglasses and offer support for AI-powered features, such as object recognition and summarisation of text. The Pro model is also equipped with an augmented reality (AR) display that offers support for real-time navigation.

Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Features

The new wearables (via GSMArena) feature a frame that is built using light composite materials and an aluminium alloy, according to the company. Tecno says that these AI glasses will be produced in Aviator Style and Eyebrow Frame options and weigh as much as a pair of sunglasses. While they appear to resemble a pair of spectacles, they offer support or several AI features.

While both the Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro offer support for various software features that require the use of a built-in camera, the Pro variant is equipped with an AR display. This feature allows users to see a live view of navigation instructions.

We've yet to see how the Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro will work, but the company is expected to give users a sneak peek at how both these devices function at the MWC 2025. They will be equipped with the company's Tecno Ella, a voice assistant that can be summoned using a voice command or when the user places a finger on the temple of the glasses.

Users can wear the Tecno AI Glasses or Tecno AI Glasses Pro and summon the assistant to perform tasks like summarising or translating notes, or recognising objects. Voice commands can also surface information from a user's account to provide recommendations.

Tecno has yet to offer any details related to availability of the Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro, or how much they would cost. The company has confirmed that it will launch these devices along the Tecno Camon 40 series, new Megabook laptop models, True 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset, and the Tecno Watch GT 1.

