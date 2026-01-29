Technology News
Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Tecno Camon 50 has been spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number CN5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 17:46 IST
Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno unveiled its Camon 40 series of smartphones at MWC 2025

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 50 series spotted on certification platforms
  • Google Play Console listing includes images of Tecno Camon 50 series
  • They are shown with Android 16 with Tecno’s HiOS skin
The Tecno Camon 50 Pro and Tecno Camon 50 could be launched soon, and the handsets have now been spotted on the Google Play Console and Google Play supported devices list, along with some of their key specifications and images of the upcoming smartphone models. The listings indicate that both the Tecno Camon 50 series will ship with the Android 16 operating system and a MediaTek Helio chipset. The Tecno Camon 50 series will succeed last year's Camon 40 lineup.

Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted on Certification Platforms

The updated Google Play supported devices list includes the Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro with model numbers CN5 and CN5c, respectively. Besides model number and moniker, the list, however, doesn't reveal any specifications of the upcoming handsets.

Meanwhile, Xpertpick spotted the unannounced Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro on the Google Play Console website, with the same model numbers CN5 and CN5c. The screenshots in the listing shared by the publication indicate that the handsets will feature Full-HD+ displays with 1,080x2,364 pixels resolution. 

The Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro are reportedly listed with the MediaTek Helio G99 (MediaTek MT6789) chip and 8GB of RAM. They are shown with Android 16 with Tecno's HiOS skin on top.

The Google Play Console listing includes official-looking images of the Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro. The former is seen with a hole punch display design, while the Pro model is shown with a pill-shaped cutout on the display with curved edges. Both phones feature volume and power buttons on the right edge, while the left spine appears to include a new button.

The appearance of Tecno Camon 50 series on the Google Play supported device list and Google Play Console websites indicates that their launch will be imminent. They are likely to be launched in February or during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The Tecno Camon 40 series was announced during the MWC last year.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50, Tecno Camon 50 Series, Tecno Camon 50 Specifications, Tecno Camon, Tecno
Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
