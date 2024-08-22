Technology News
  Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:10 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Flip packs a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch main display
  • It is expected to ship with Android 14
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 could retain the camera setup of Phantom V Flip
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G could launch very soon. The Transsion group subsidiary is yet to confirm an exact launch date, but ahead of it, its specifications and price range have been leaked by a tipster. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G will debut as a successor to last year's Phantom V Flip, which is one of the cheapest foldables in the market. The clamshell foldable is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and offer 64-megapixel dual rear cameras.

Tecno Phantom v Flip 2 5G Price in India (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X suggested the price range and specifications of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G. As per the tipster, the upcoming flip-style foldable will be unveiled in the Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000 price segment in India. It is said to be offered in gray and green colour options.

For comparison, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G came with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Black and Mystic Dawn shades.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 1.32-inch cover display with 466x466 pixels resolution. It could run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. This would be a notable upgrade over the predecessor's MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC. It is expected to ship with Android 14.

Further, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is said to retain the camera setup of the Phantom V Flip. It is said to feature 64-megapixel and 13-megapixel outward-facing cameras and a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Like last year's model the upcoming clamshell foldable could pack a 4,000mAh battery. The phone could feature a fingerprint sensor and support face unlock feature. It could weigh 196 grams.

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Comments

Further reading: Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price in India, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor
