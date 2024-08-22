Technology News
Tecno Spark Go 1 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Unveiled: Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 1 has 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 11:09 IST
Tecno Spark Go 1 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Unveiled: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 1 features dual speakers with DTS sound

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition
  • The phone has a 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front
  • Tecno Spark Go 1 runs on Unisoc T615 chipset
Tecno Spark Go 1 was launched as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series. The new smartphone by the Transsion Holdings-owned company comes in two colourways and four RAM and storage options. It runs on the Unisoc T615 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark Go 1 boasts a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build and packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W charging.

Tecno Spark Go 1 availability

Price and availability details of Tecno Spark Go 1 are yet to be announced. It is currently listed on Tecno's official website in Glittery White and Startrail Black colourways and four RAM and storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Tecno Spark Go 1 specifications

Tecno Spark Go 1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The phone also gets a Dynamic Port feature that displays notifications around the front camera cutout. It runs on Unisoc T615 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Through the memory fusion technology, the 8GB onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB by adding additional unused storage.

Regarding optics, the Tecno Spark Go 1 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with dual flash. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with dual flash.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 features dual speakers with DTS sound. It has an IP54-rated build and features an IR control. The handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The battery unit is said to deliver up to 60 days of standby time and up to 31 hours of calling time on a single charge. Further, the 4G phone is claimed to provide seamless performance without any lag for four years.

Tecno Spark Go 1

Tecno Spark Go 1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T615
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 GO
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tecno Spark Go 1, Tecno Spark Go 1 Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Spark Go 1 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Unveiled: Specifications
