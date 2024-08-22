Tecno Spark Go 1 was launched as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series. The new smartphone by the Transsion Holdings-owned company comes in two colourways and four RAM and storage options. It runs on the Unisoc T615 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark Go 1 boasts a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build and packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W charging.

Tecno Spark Go 1 availability

Price and availability details of Tecno Spark Go 1 are yet to be announced. It is currently listed on Tecno's official website in Glittery White and Startrail Black colourways and four RAM and storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Tecno Spark Go 1 specifications

Tecno Spark Go 1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The phone also gets a Dynamic Port feature that displays notifications around the front camera cutout. It runs on Unisoc T615 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Through the memory fusion technology, the 8GB onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB by adding additional unused storage.

Regarding optics, the Tecno Spark Go 1 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with dual flash. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with dual flash.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 features dual speakers with DTS sound. It has an IP54-rated build and features an IR control. The handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The battery unit is said to deliver up to 60 days of standby time and up to 31 hours of calling time on a single charge. Further, the 4G phone is claimed to provide seamless performance without any lag for four years.