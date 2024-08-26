Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 are expected to be announced officially soon. Leaked details about the foldable smartphones have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Previously, a leaked promotional poster revealed the designs of the upcoming handsets. Key features of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 have also been tipped, including its expected price range. Now, a report suggests the prices for both the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and the Phantom V Flip 2. They are expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip, respectively.
The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will likely be priced at GHS 16,550 (roughly Rs. 89,300) for the 12GB + 512GB option in Ghana, according to a SpillSomeBeans report. Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is tipped to be listed at GHS 9,800 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.
The report noted that it is unclear if the phones would be launched outside Ghana soon. Notably, the previously leaked promotional poster announced the pre-orders of the handsets in Ghana.
An earlier leak suggested that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 will likely be priced in India between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.
The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to launch with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera module. The leaked design suggested that the book-style foldable opens a complete 180-degree.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and ship with Android 14. It could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 1.32-inch cover display with 466x466 pixels resolution.
In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 could get 64-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras alongside a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and carry a fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement