Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 are expected to be announced officially soon. Leaked details about the foldable smartphones have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Previously, a leaked promotional poster revealed the designs of the upcoming handsets. Key features of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 have also been tipped, including its expected price range. Now, a report suggests the prices for both the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and the Phantom V Flip 2. They are expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip, respectively.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Prices (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will likely be priced at GHS 16,550 (roughly Rs. 89,300) for the 12GB + 512GB option in Ghana, according to a SpillSomeBeans report. Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is tipped to be listed at GHS 9,800 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The report noted that it is unclear if the phones would be launched outside Ghana soon. Notably, the previously leaked promotional poster announced the pre-orders of the handsets in Ghana.

An earlier leak suggested that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 will likely be priced in India between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Features (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to launch with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera module. The leaked design suggested that the book-style foldable opens a complete 180-degree.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and ship with Android 14. It could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 1.32-inch cover display with 466x466 pixels resolution.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 could get 64-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras alongside a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and carry a fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature.