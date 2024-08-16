Tecno Pad is believed to be in the works as the first tablet offering from the brand. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, images and specifications of the Android tablet have emerged on the Web. The Tecno Pad is expected to debut as a budget offering with a 10.1-inch display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The Tecno Pad is likely to feature a 13-megapixel single rear camera and could get a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

A report by Naija Android Arena shared alleged renders and specifications of the unannounced Tecno Pad. The renders show the tablet in grey and gold colour options with narrow bezels on top and bottom. The side bezels seem to be more noticeable than the top and bottom bezels. It has two circular cutouts at the rear, one for the camera and one for the LED flash.

Tecno Pad Specifications (Tipped)

As per the report, the Tecno Pad will run on Android 14 and offer a 10.1-inch HD+ (800 x 1,280 pixels) display with 149ppi pixel density. It is said to run on MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. It could be offered in 128 and 256GB storage options. It is tipped to be offered in Wi-Fi and LTE options.

For optics, the Tecno Pad is said to carry a 13-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash. On the front, it could boast a 5-megapixel camera. It is likely to feature dual speakers. Connectivity options are expected to include Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Tecno will reportedly pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging on the Tecno Pad. It is likely to measure 240.7x159.5x7.35mm.

The Tecno Pad is said to go official in the coming weeks. It is expected to come with an affordable price tag and could be placed below the unannounced Infinix Xpad in the market.