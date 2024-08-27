Technology News
Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions

The Vivo T3 Pro has a lot to offer at this price point. Check out our first impression to know more about the latest Vivo device. 

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2024 16:26 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G packs a dual-camera setup at the rear with 50-megapixel primary lens.

  • The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is available in two different finishes
  • The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Vivo handset features a 5,500mAh battery
Vivo T-series has always been known for its top-of-the-line specifications and aggressive price points. The company has now refreshed its popular T series with the launch of Vivo T3 Pro 5G, which promises to bring the same philosophy to the mid-range segment. The latest smartphone from the company comes loaded with a premium design language and brings features like Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, 5,500mAh battery, and more. I spent some time with the latest T3 Pro smartphone, and here's what you need to know. 

To start with the design, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G looks eerily similar to the recently launched iQOO Z9s Pro. The Vivo T3 Pro is available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The Orange option comes with a vegan leather finish at the rear panel, while the Green option offers a glass back. I got the Sandstone Orange colour for the review, and it sure looks premium and sleek with just 7.49mm thickness. 

3 Vivo T3 Pro

The Vivo T3 Pro is available in Standstone Orange and Emerald Green colour options.

 

The rear panel offers a vegan leather finish that looks smooth and comfortable to hold. It also features a big camera module with two camera sensors and an LED light. The right side of the device features volume controls and a power on/off button. You will find a hybrid SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the base. 

Coming to the display, the Vivo T3 Pro offers a 6.77-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display. The device comes loaded with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 4,500nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays in this price segment. The screen looks vibrant and smooth during the initial testing period, and you will get to know more in the in-depth review. 

2 Vivo T3 Pro

The handset features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 4,500nits of peak brightness.

 

Like the iQOO Z9s Pro, the Vivo T3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. The chipset is capable of handling most of the tasks you run at it while still delivering an efficient battery life. The review unit I got has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You also have the option to expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. 

For optics, the Vivo T3 Pro employs a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support and f/1.79 aperture. It also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

6 Vivo T3 Pro

The Vivo T3 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear.

 

The device packs a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Vivo is heavily banking on the camera capabilities of the Vivo T3 Pro. During the initial testing period, I found out that photos came to be sharp with vibrant colours. The portraits also came out to be clean in daylight conditions. However, I am yet to test out the full capabilities of the Vivo T3 Pro under different lighting conditions. 

Lastly, the Vivo T3 Pro also features a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging support. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers. In terms of connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and more. 

4 Vivo T3 Pro

The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

 

That said, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is an interesting option at this price point. However, one of the biggest competitors for this smartphone will be its sibling. Yes, I am talking about the iQOO Z9s Pro, which also offers identical features and specifications. So, the question here is whether you can go for this device or choose the iQOO one. You will shortly get the answer to this question in our upcoming in-depth review. So, stay tuned with us. 

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Vivo T3 Pro 5G , Vivo T3 Pro 5G India launch, Vivo T3 Pro 5G price in India, Vivo T3 Pro 5G specifications, Vivo T3 Pro
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Snapchat Update Introduces Layout Optimised for iPad Display With Larger Canvas
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped; Could Run on Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
