Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions

Vivo T-series has always been known for its top-of-the-line specifications and aggressive price points. The company has now refreshed its popular T series with the launch of Vivo T3 Pro 5G, which promises to bring the same philosophy to the mid-range segment. The latest smartphone from the company comes loaded with a premium design language and brings features like Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, 5,500mAh battery, and more. I spent some time with the latest T3 Pro smartphone, and here's what you need to know.

To start with the design, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G looks eerily similar to the recently launched iQOO Z9s Pro. The Vivo T3 Pro is available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The Orange option comes with a vegan leather finish at the rear panel, while the Green option offers a glass back. I got the Sandstone Orange colour for the review, and it sure looks premium and sleek with just 7.49mm thickness.

The rear panel offers a vegan leather finish that looks smooth and comfortable to hold. It also features a big camera module with two camera sensors and an LED light. The right side of the device features volume controls and a power on/off button. You will find a hybrid SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the base.

Coming to the display, the Vivo T3 Pro offers a 6.77-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display. The device comes loaded with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 4,500nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays in this price segment. The screen looks vibrant and smooth during the initial testing period, and you will get to know more in the in-depth review.

Like the iQOO Z9s Pro, the Vivo T3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. The chipset is capable of handling most of the tasks you run at it while still delivering an efficient battery life. The review unit I got has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You also have the option to expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Pro employs a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support and f/1.79 aperture. It also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The device packs a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Vivo is heavily banking on the camera capabilities of the Vivo T3 Pro. During the initial testing period, I found out that photos came to be sharp with vibrant colours. The portraits also came out to be clean in daylight conditions. However, I am yet to test out the full capabilities of the Vivo T3 Pro under different lighting conditions.

Lastly, the Vivo T3 Pro also features a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging support. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers. In terms of connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and more.

That said, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is an interesting option at this price point. However, one of the biggest competitors for this smartphone will be its sibling. Yes, I am talking about the iQOO Z9s Pro, which also offers identical features and specifications. So, the question here is whether you can go for this device or choose the iQOO one. You will shortly get the answer to this question in our upcoming in-depth review. So, stay tuned with us.