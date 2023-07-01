Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is set to launch in India on July 7. The phone was released globally earlier this year in May, alongside the other Tecno Camon 20 series models. The lineup also included a base Tecno Camon 20 and a Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G model. The storage configurations and price of the handset in India have not yet been revealed. The base and Pro models are already available in India and start at Rs. 14,999

In a tweet, Tecno India announced that the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will be released in the country on July 7. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.

Introducing the Industry's 1st 50MP RGBW Pro Camera in the #TECNOCamon20Premier5G.

Capture precious moments in motion flawlessly with the revolutionary Sensor Shift OIS, ensuring shake-free shots.



Launching on 7th July on https://t.co/2cAuIPVHa8



Link: https://t.co/vbSxG6jLlU pic.twitter.com/kpZYKnkWnM — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) July 1, 2023

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone boots Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 108-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also has an Octa Flash or Ring-Flash unit. The centre-aligned hole-punch slotted front camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 4G, 5G, OTG, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

