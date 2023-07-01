Technology News

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 July 2023 16:45 IST
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is offered in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It comes with a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift OIS
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is set to launch in India on July 7. The phone was released globally earlier this year in May, alongside the other Tecno Camon 20 series models. The lineup also included a base Tecno Camon 20 and a Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G model. The storage configurations and price of the handset in India have not yet been revealed. The base and Pro models are already available in India and start at Rs. 14,999

In a tweet, Tecno India announced that the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will be released in the country on July 7. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone boots Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 108-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also has an Octa Flash or Ring-Flash unit. The centre-aligned hole-punch slotted front camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 4G, 5G, OTG, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch, Tecno Camon 20 Series, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm
EV Charger Makers Oppose Texas' Plan to Mandate Tesla Charging System

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  4. Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon Prime Day 2023: This Week in Technology News
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Said to Relaunch in India With This SoC
  7. Here’s When Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Will Debut in India
  8. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  9. Snapdragon Variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Said to Offer New Colour
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watches Get New Google Maps Update: See More Here
#Latest Stories
  1. DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets
  2. EV Charger Makers Oppose Texas' Plan to Mandate Tesla Charging System
  3. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7
  4. Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm
  5. First Ever View of the Milky Way Seen Through the Lens of Neutrino Particles
  6. Honor X50 SoC, Battery Details Confirmed, Said to Be Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 5 Launch
  7. Crypto Becomes Regulated Financial Sector in UK: Details
  8. Draft EU Artificial Intelligence Rules Could Hurt Europe
  9. European Space Agency Telescope Euclid to Launch in SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Explore ‘Dark Universe’
  10. TSMC Says Its IT Hardware Supplier Targeted in Cyberattack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.