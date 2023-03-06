Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32 Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 10 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 14:24 IST
Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 10 Pro packs a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6
  • The Tecno Spark 10 Pro sports a 6.8-inch LCD display

Tecno Spark 10 Pro was recently launched by the company as the latest addition to its Spark series of smartphones. The handset was unveiled at MWC 2023, however, now it has been officially launched in global markets. The sale date and pricing details for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro are yet to be revealed. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 Pro is an entry-level smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the handset. It will be sold in Starry Black and Pearl White colour options. The phone will be sold in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout.

The phone is equipped with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with integrated Mali G52 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the optics front, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an unspecified AI lens. The phone also has an LED Flash on its back panel. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with a dual LED flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 168.41 × 76.21 × 8.46mm.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 10 Pro, Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications, Tecno
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Snoop Dogg to Launch Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’, Aims to Improve Creator Economy
Featured video of the day
All Things Gadgets at MWC 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  2. Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Starts Today: Check Offers
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Silence Unknown Callers
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal New Design: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  7. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  8. Snoop Dogg Is Launching a New Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’
  9. Cocaine Bear Review
  10. Honor Magic 5 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched at MWC 2023: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Class Renewed for Second Season After Season 1 Dominates Streaming Charts on Netflix India
  2. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Airtel Rolls Out 5G Network in 125 Cities, Service Now Live in 265 Cities in India
  4. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Snoop Dogg to Launch Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’, Aims to Improve Creator Economy
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Tipped to Launch in India in March: All Details
  7. Vivo V27 Pro With 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Creed III Sees Strong Box Office Opening, Crosses $100 Million Mark on First Weekend
  9. Apple Partner Foxconn Seeking India’s Cooperation to Make EVs, Chips
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Colour Options, IP Rating Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.