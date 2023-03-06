Tecno Spark 10 Pro was recently launched by the company as the latest addition to its Spark series of smartphones. The handset was unveiled at MWC 2023, however, now it has been officially launched in global markets. The sale date and pricing details for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro are yet to be revealed. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 Pro is an entry-level smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the handset. It will be sold in Starry Black and Pearl White colour options. The phone will be sold in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout.

The phone is equipped with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with integrated Mali G52 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the optics front, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an unspecified AI lens. The phone also has an LED Flash on its back panel. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with a dual LED flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 168.41 × 76.21 × 8.46mm.

