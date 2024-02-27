Tecno Spark 20C was unveiled in India on February 27, Tuesday, months after it was initially introduced in select global markets in November 2023. The phone carries a dual rear camera unit, wired fast charging support, and the Dynamic Port feature. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will be available for sale in the country within the next few days. It will be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and four colour options.

Tecno Spark 20C price in India, availability

Offered in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green colour options, the Tecno Spark 20C is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The company is extending a Rs. 1,000 launch offer, bringing the effective price of the handset to Rs. 7,999. It will be available for purchase in the country starting March 5 at 12pm IST exclusively via Amazon.

The Amazon microsite for the Tecno Spark 20C also notes that with each purchase, customers will get an OTTPlay annual subscription worth Rs. 5,604.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications, features

The Tecno Spark 20C features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. Around this slot, the phone has the collapsible Dynamic Port, which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. It is said to act as a comprehensive notification bar when the phone is plugged in.

As per the company, the Tecno Spark 20C is equipped with a Darwin Engine that is said to improve gaming experience. The Amazon listing of the phone does not reveal the processor details. However, it could be the same as the global variant and come with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The phone has 8GB of RAM that is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB. It also comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is also extendable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset also ships with HiOS 13.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 20C is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside an LED flash unit. It allows users to record up to 1080p time-lapse videos. The front camera of the Indian variant of the phone is likely to house an 8-megapixel sensor, similar to its global counterpart.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Spark 20C with support for 18W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 50 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as support for Face Unlock.

