Tecno Spark 10C made its debut in April this year as the latest model of the Tecno Spark 10 lineup. The smartphone will reportedly gets its successor in the Tecno Spark 20C. Months after the launch of the Tecno Spark 20 series, the company could soon debut the Spark 20C. According to the latest report, the purported smartphone was spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification sites, with the listing suggesting the handset's specifications and confirming the moniker. This will be the fifth device in the Tecno Spark 20 lineup.

The upcoming Tecno Spark 20C has surfaced on several certification sites, a report from MySmartPrice revealed. The listing on Bluetooth SIG is said to have confirmed the moniker of the new smartphone as Tecno Spark 20C (BG7). It is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support.

Meanwhile, the Geekbench listing has suggested several other specifications of the smartphone. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. For software, the smartphone is suggested to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with HiOS 13 skin on top. It has scored 168 on single-core test, and 928 on multi-core test, as per Geekbench. The Tecno Spark 20C is hinted to get 3.72GB of memory, which translates to 4GB RAM on paper.

The listing doesn't reveal any other information regarding the smartphone. Tecno is yet to announce or confirm the launch of the Tecno Spark 20C. Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that Tecno Spark 20 could launch in India by October or November. The smartphone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It could offer 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone is shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Tecno Spark 20 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with with support for 18W charging.

