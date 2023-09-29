Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report

Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report

The Tecno Spark 20C could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 September 2023 19:29 IST
Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20C could succeed the Spark 10C (pictured), which launched in April this year

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20C is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support
  • The smartphone is suggested to run Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • It could offer 4GB RAM
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 10C made its debut in April this year as the latest model of the Tecno Spark 10 lineup. The smartphone will reportedly gets its successor in the Tecno Spark 20C. Months after the launch of the Tecno Spark 20 series, the company could soon debut the Spark 20C. According to the latest report, the purported smartphone was spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification sites, with the listing suggesting the handset's specifications and confirming the moniker. This will be the fifth device in the Tecno Spark 20 lineup. 

The upcoming Tecno Spark 20C has surfaced on several certification sites, a report from MySmartPrice revealed. The listing on Bluetooth SIG is said to have confirmed the moniker of the new smartphone as Tecno Spark 20C (BG7). It is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. 

Meanwhile, the Geekbench listing has suggested several other specifications of the smartphone. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. For software, the smartphone is suggested to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with HiOS 13 skin on top. It has scored 168 on single-core test, and 928 on multi-core test, as per Geekbench. The Tecno Spark 20C is hinted to get 3.72GB of memory, which translates to 4GB RAM on paper. 

The listing doesn't reveal any other information regarding the smartphone. Tecno is yet to announce or confirm the launch of the Tecno Spark 20C. Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that Tecno Spark 20 could launch in India by October or November. The smartphone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It could offer 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. 

For optics, the smartphone is shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Tecno Spark 20 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with with support for 18W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno SPark 10C, Tecno Spark 20C, Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark, Tecno
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Motorola Edge 40 Neo Goes on Sale, Company Offers Discount on Other Handsets in India

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  3. New Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 Press Renders Leaked Online
  4. iPhone 15 Series Go on Sale in Over 20 More Countries Starting Today
  5. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  6. Google Will Notify Android Users in India in the Event of an Earthquake
  7. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  10. Fitbit Charge 6 With Improved Heart Rate Tracking Launched At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ChromeOS 117 Announced With Material You Design, Adaptive Charging and Several Improvements
  2. Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Goes on Sale, Company Offers Discount on Other Handsets in India
  4. Google Rolls Out Earthquake Alerts System for Android Smartphones in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Tip Flat Display, UWB Antenna; Design Shown From All Angles
  6. Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant
  7. Mark Zuckerberg’s Podcast Interview as Photorealistic Meta Avatar Tickles People’s Metaverse Fancies
  8. Fitbit Charge 6 With Improved Heart Rate Tracking, GPS Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Car Unlikely to Go Into Mass Production in Next Few Years: Ming-Chu Kuo
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale vs Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Bank Offers Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.