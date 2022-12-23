Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, and Vivo S16e were launched in China on Thursday, December 22. The new S-series smartphones bring a list of upgrades over last year's Vivo S15 models. They have AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are backed by 4,600mAh batteries with 66W fast charging support. However, there are some significant differences between the Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, and Vivo S16e. The Vivo S16 Pro, for instance, is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while Vivo S16 has a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The Vivo S16e, which is a budget entry in the series, is powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC. All three models run on Android 13 and have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e price

Price of Vivo S16 Pro has been set at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

In contrast, the Vivo S16 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500). It also has a top of the line 12GB + 512GB variant priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Finally, the Vivo S16e price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model and it goes up to CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB + 256GB trim. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

The Vivo S16 Pro comes in Black and Yan Ruyu (translated) shades, while the Vivo S16 comes in an additional Fireworks colour option. The Vivo S16e is offered in Hyacinth Purple, Sea ​Foam Green, and Starry Night Black colour options.

All three Vivo phones are currently available for pre-booking in China and will go on sale in the country starting December 30. There's no word on an international release for now.

Vivo S16 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S16 Pro runs Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver a touch sampling rate of 360Hz as well. The phone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, along with Mali G610 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. With the memory fusion feature, the available memory can be virtually expanded further up to 8GB using unutilised storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo S16 Pro has 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage as standard. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo S16 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that's said to be capable of charging up to 50 percent in as little as 19 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 164.1x74.8x7.36mm and weighs 182 grams.

Vivo S16 specifications

The vanilla Vivo S16 features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Vivo S16 Pro. However, this smartphone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo S16 also sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it sports the same 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo S16 comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Other connectivity options and sensors of the vanilla model are identical to the Vivo S16 Pro. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 66W fast charging. Lastly, the Vivo S16 measures 164.1x74.8x7.36mm and weighs 182 grams.

Vivo S16e specifications

The Vivo S16e also carries the same SIM and software specifications as Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro. This handset features 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S16e is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset coupled with a G78 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Vivo S16e sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, EIS and f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S16e comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging. Besides, the Vivo S16e measures 162.51x75.81x7.7mm and weighs 187.7 grams.

