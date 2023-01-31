Vivo is expected to launch its V27 series in India soon. The series is expected to feature a base model, Vivo V27e, and the Vivo V27 Pro variant. The Vivo V27 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V25 lineup that was released in India in September 2022. There have been reports and leaks around the upcoming series previously. A new leak has now tipped the India launch timeline of the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e smartphones. It is also suggested that the new lineup may be very similar to Vivo's S16 lineup.

According to a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Vivo V27 series is expected to launch in India by mid or late February. The tweet adds that the Vivo V27 series could be similar to the Vivo S16 series that launched in China in December 2022, but with a few changes.

The Vivo V27 series, expected to succeed the V25 lineup from Vivo, is likely to feature the standard Vivo V27, a Vivo V27 Pro, and a Vivo V27e variant. The base and Pro variants were previously tipped to launch in February. The Vivo V27e could reportedly release at a later date, but all models were expected to be equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Vivo's S16 series launched in China in December 2022 with three models - Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, and Vivo S16e. The upcoming V27 series, as per the recent leak is likely to be similar to this lineup, but with a few changes.

The dual-nano-SIM supported Vivo S16 runs Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is also capable of delivering a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The phone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 870 SoC, an Adreno 650 GPU, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo S16 Pro has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the vanilla Vivo S16. However, the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and Mali G610 GPU powers the Vivo S16 Pro model and it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Further, the Vivo S16e model features the same SIM and software specifications as Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro, and sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo S16e comes equipped with an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset coupled with a G78 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

