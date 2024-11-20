Vivo S20 series will launch in China by the end of November. The lineup will include the Vivo S20 and the Vivo S20 Pro. The company had previously teased the design of the upcoming handsets. Now, a senior executive has shown off the rear panel of the handsets, revealing the design of the Vivo S20 series smartphones. He has also revealed several key features of the anticipated phones including chipset, display, camera, battery and dimension details. The Vivo S20 and S20 Pro models are expected to succeed the Vivo S19 and S19 Pro, respectively.

Vivo S20 Series Design, Features

The design and key features of the Vivo S20 series handsets have been revealed in a Weibo post by Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong. The phones have a pill-shaped rear camera module with a circular module at the top. The Pro version has a triple rear camera unit, while the vanilla option carries a dual rear camera setup.

According to the post, the vanilla Vivo S20 will measure 7.19mm and weigh a little over 180g. The Pro variant will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Both Vivo S20 and S20 Pro handsets are said to sport BOE Q10 OLED screens and 6,500mAh batteries each. The phones will come with AI-backed photography and photo editing features. They are confirmed to support a Dynamic Photo feature, which is similar to Live Photos on iOS, that allow users to capture 3-second clips.

The Vivo S20 series phones are currently available for pre-reservations in China. Previous leaks claimed that the Pro variant will likely get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo S20 Pro is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. It is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution display. Notably, the base Vivo S20 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the same chipset as the Vivo S19.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.