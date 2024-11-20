Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Vivo S20 series will include a base and a Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 19:34 IST
Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Jia Jingdong

Vivo S20 series will launch in China by the end of November

Highlights
  • Vivo S20 series is currently available for pre-reservations in China
  • The lineup is teased to launch in China by the end of November
  • The Vivo S20 Pro will get a rear periscope camera unit
Advertisement

Vivo S20 series will launch in China by the end of November. The lineup will include the Vivo S20 and the Vivo S20 Pro. The company had previously teased the design of the upcoming handsets. Now, a senior executive has shown off the rear panel of the handsets, revealing the design of the Vivo S20 series smartphones. He has also revealed several key features of the anticipated phones including chipset, display, camera, battery and dimension details. The Vivo S20 and S20 Pro models are expected to succeed the Vivo S19 and S19 Pro, respectively. 

Vivo S20 Series Design, Features

The design and key features of the Vivo S20 series handsets have been revealed in a Weibo post by Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong. The phones have a pill-shaped rear camera module with a circular module at the top. The Pro version has a triple rear camera unit, while the vanilla option carries a dual rear camera setup.

According to the post, the vanilla Vivo S20 will measure 7.19mm and weigh a little over 180g. The Pro variant will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. 

Both Vivo S20 and S20 Pro handsets are said to sport BOE Q10 OLED screens and 6,500mAh batteries each. The phones will come with AI-backed photography and photo editing features. They are confirmed to support a Dynamic Photo feature, which is similar to Live Photos on iOS, that allow users to capture 3-second clips.

The Vivo S20 series phones are currently available for pre-reservations in China. Previous leaks claimed that the Pro variant will likely get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. 

The Vivo S20 Pro is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. It is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution display. Notably, the base Vivo S20 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the same chipset as the Vivo S19.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo S20 series , Vivo S20, Vivo, Vivo S20 Pro, Vivo S20 design, Vivo S20 features, Vivo S20 Pro design, Vivo S20 Pro specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Here's Why You Should Revisit it
RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report

Related Stories

Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC Device Launched With These Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  4. SpaceX Starship Completes Sixth Flight While Carrying a Banana
  5. Microsoft's AI Agents Will Soon Complete Complex Tasks Automatically
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  7. Study Reveals the Shape of a Photon for the First Time Ever
  8. Nubia Z70 Ultra Will Make Its Global Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Urge Judge to End US Smartphone Monopoly Case
  2. Google Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Help Me Draw’ Feature for Google Keep
  3. Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  4. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of December 3 Launch in India
  5. Quantum Breakthrough Observed as Scientists Define Photon Shape for the First Time
  6. RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report
  7. Google AI-Powered Air View+ Announced With Real-Time Hyperlocal Air Quality Information Across India
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbiter Avoided Collision With Danuri Spacecraft in September, Reveals ISRO
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Deliver Impressive Results in Early Battery Test
  10. NASA Explains Cause Behind the Moon Drifting Away From Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »