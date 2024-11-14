Vivo is expected to launch the mid-range S20 series in China soon. The upcoming lineup is thought to include base Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro models, as a follow-up to the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro, respectively. A new leak has now surfaced online suggesting key details about the Vivo S20 Pro. It could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC under the hood. The Pro model in the Vivo S19 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The Vivo S20 Pro is likely to feature three 50-megapixel cameras at the rear.

Vivo S20 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the alleged specifications of the Vivo S20 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming phone will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution. It is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

The Vivo S20 Pro could boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera unit, which is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery on the device with 90W charging support. It is said to sport an optical fingerprint scanner as well.

Vivo S20 series is speculated to launch in China at the end of this month. Vivo usually rebrands its S series smartphones as the V series for the global market. Therefore we can expect the Vivo S20 and S20 Pro to launch as the Vivo V50 and V50 Pro in markets outside China.

The Vivo S19 Pro was launched in China in May with an initial price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 primary sensor. It carries a 50-megapixel front camera and has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

