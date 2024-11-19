Vivo S20 series is set to launch in China soon. We're still waiting for an official launch date from the Chinese smartphone maker, which has opened pre-orders for the new S series via its official online store in the country. The online listing reveals the rear design of the Vivo S20 family. The lineup is expected to include the base Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro models, as a successor to the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro, respectively. Meanwhile, the standard Vivo S20 has been spotted on a benchmarking website.

Vivo S20 Series Pre-Reservation Offers

Vivo has begun accepting pre-reservations for the lineup through its official website in China. Customers pre-booking the phones will have a chance to avail of unspecified benefits worth CNY 278 (roughly Rs. 3,000). This offer will be limited to 2,500 customers, according to the company. Those who reserve can avail of the Vivo 44W charger and one-year extended warranty. Buyers will also have the opportunity to receive Vivo TWS 4 earbuds, Vivo Pad 3 or credit points.

The brand has released the first teaser image of the Vivo S20 series revealing the rear design of the handsets. They appear to feature a vertically aligned rear camera layout that is surrounded by a ring flash. One model has a glossy finish around its camera housing.

Separately, a Vivo handset has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number V2429A. The listing, believed to be that of the vanilla Vivo S20, suggests that it may run on Android 15. It shows 1,223 points in single-core testing and 3,422 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset has 14.90GB of RAM, which means it could debut with 16GB of memory.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'crow' and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz will power the Vivo V2429A. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 2.63GHz. These CPU speeds and codename appear to be associated with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo S19 also has the same chipset under the hood.

As per past leaks, the Vivo S20 Pro will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It could boast a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery on the Pro model with 90W charging support.

