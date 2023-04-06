Technology News

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro India Launch Tipped for April-End: Details

Vivo X90 was launched in the global market at a price of MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 71,600).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2023 17:36 IST
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro India Launch Tipped for April-End: Details

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro run on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro made their global debut in February
  • They feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood
  • Vivo has unveiled Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+ in China in 2022

Vivo X90 series India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a reliable tipster suggests that the vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are gearing up to launch in India later this month and the brand is expected to tease their arrival soon after the launch of the Vivo T2 5G series. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro made their global debut in February. They feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood and flaunt Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras.

As per a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched in India later this month. Vivo is expected to tease the Indian arrival of Vivo X90 lineup soon after the launch of the Vivo T2 5G series that is scheduled to take place on April 11.

The Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ were initially launched in China in November last year. Later, the company unveiled the vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Malaysia in February at a starting price tag of MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 71,600) and MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,800), respectively for the sole 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications

Global variants of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro run on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13 and feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood and include Vivo's custom V2 chip for image processing.

For optics, they carry triple rear cameras. The Vivo X90's camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. While the Vivo X90 Pro's camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both models feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Vivo X90 is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Pro model in contrast features a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Specifications, Vivo X90 Pro Specifications, Vivo X90 Series, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
iPhone Shipments From India Increased by 65 Percent in 2022 as Apple Diversified Supply Chain: Report

