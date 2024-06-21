Vivo T3 Lite 5G launch in India is set to take place soon, the company has announced. It will be the third smartphone in Vivo's T3 lineup after the launch of the T3 in March closely followed by the debut of the Vivo T3x in April. A microsite hinting towards several details about the handset is also live on Flipkart. It confirms that the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will sport a Sony AI camera system and also hints at its design elements.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G launch in India

As per the Flipkart microsite, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be powered by a “lightning fast processor”. It is claimed to be India's “most affordable” dual 5G smartphone by the company. The smartphone will also have a Sony AI camera. The teaser image suggests that it may be a dual-camera system along with an LED flash.

The handset may have a flat design similar to its elder sibling, the Vivo T3 5G, and could get a waterdrop notch – a design element commonly seen in budget offerings. It may be offered in two colour options. The smartphone may also offer dual 5G capabilities, which Vivo has already teased.

The microsite listing says the chipset details will be revealed on June 24, while the camera specifications will be made official a day later (on June 25). This development comes after the specifications and the price range of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G were leaked earlier this week.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications (Expected)

According to a report, Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. This chipset also powers other smartphones in the budget segment such as the Realme Narzo N65 and the Realme C65 5G and may soon power Vivo's upcoming handset.

It is reported to sport a 50-megapixel Sony AI camera which will be paired with a secondary sensor. The smartphone may be Vivo's most affordable 5G offering in India and could reportedly be priced under Rs. 12,000. It is tipped to launch in India by the end of June. We should hear more about the phone in the coming days.

