The Oppo F33 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the F33 Pro 5G model. It arrives as the successor to the Oppo F31 5G, which was introduced in September 2025. The handset comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F33 5G gets an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo F33 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo F33 5G in India begins at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

The handset is sold in two colourways — Forest Green and Pearl White. It can be purchased via the Oppo India website and Flipkart. The handset is currently available for pre-order on the brand website.

Oppo F33 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo F33 5G runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 397PPI pixel density, and 1400 nits peak brightness. The handset comes with AGC DT-STAR D+ screen protection.

The Oppo handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The SoC is paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

For optics, the Oppo F33 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus capabilities, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the F33 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 158.2x78.0x8.0mm and tips the scales at 189g.

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