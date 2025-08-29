Technology News
Vivo T4 Pro With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Vivo T4 Pro is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Pro is sold in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue shades

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Pro gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS
  • The handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Vivo T4 Pro will get 4 years of OS, 6 years of security updates
Vivo T4 Pro was unveiled in India on August 26 and is now available for purchase in the country. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. It features a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera. The phone comes with AI features like Gemini Live, AI Captions, and AI Image Expander.

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India, Offers

Vivo T4 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Customers can purchase the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The Vivo T4 Pro is sold in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue colourways via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores. 

Customers can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 24,999, Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI options of up to six months as well. All offers are valid only for August 29. With the new handset, Jio prepaid subscribers on the Rs. 1,199 plan will get two months of free Premium access to 10 OTT apps.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo T4 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It is backed by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is promised to get four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The handset ships with the Gemini app, AI productivity tools like AI Captions and AI Smart Call Assistant, and imaging features including AI Portrait, AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Pro gets a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is also equipped with a 16,470 sq mm 10-layer VC cooling system for thermal management.

Vivo's new handset is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, with 90W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 7.53mm profile and weighs 192g.

