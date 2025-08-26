Technology News
Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo T4 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 26 August 2025 12:39 IST
Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Pro comes in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Pro gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor
  • It will get four years of OS upgrades, six years of security updates
  • The Vivo T4 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday, and the company's newest smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera. It has a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The phone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with AI-backed productivity and imaging features. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, according to Vivo.

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4 Pro price in India starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The phone is sold in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue shades. It will be available starting August 29 via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

When the handsets go on sale, Vivo says that buyers can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI. They can get an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI options of up to six months. 

Jio prepaid subscribers (on the Rs. 1,199 plan) can enjoy free Premium access to 10 OTT Apps for two months, with a new Vivo T4 Pro handset.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo T4 Pro sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 nits local peak brightness and 1,500 nits global peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The handset will receive four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Vivo confirms that the T4 Pro is pre-installed with the Google Gemini App and supports Gemini Live and other AI features. The phone supports productivity features like AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant and AI spam call protection. It comes with AI imaging tools like AI Professional Portrait, AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander and AI Photo Enhance as well.

For optics, the Vivo T4 Pro gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom support and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera at the back. The phone also features a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T4 Pro packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It features a 16,470 sq mm 10-layer VC cooling system for heat dissipation. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 7.53mm in thickness and weighs 192g.

Vivo T4 Pro

Vivo T4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Vivo T4 Pro, Vivo T4 Pro Price in India, Vivo T4 Pro India Launch, Vivo T4 Pro Features, Vivo T4 Series, Vivo
Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct

