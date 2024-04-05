Vivo T3x 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G could soon be launched in India, as both smartphones were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing, as per a report. The smartphones are the sub-models of the Vivo T3 and iQoo Z9 series, respectively. The iQoo Z9x was also reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website which revealed that it could be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. On the other hand, the Vivo T3x is rumoured to be launched later this month.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, both smartphones made an appearance recently on the BIS certification. The Vivo T3x was seen with the model number V2238 and the iQoo Z9x had the model number I2219. Another report by MySmartPrice corrobrates these claims — the publication found handsets listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification with the same model numbers. Both phones are reported to arrive with Bluetooth 5.1.

The iQoo Z9x was also reportedly seen on the Geekbench benchmark which has revealed some of its key specifications. The smartphone is said to record a single-core score of 3271 and a multi-core score of 10259. The listing also mentioned ‘parrot' in the motherboard section, which corroborates with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, as per the report. Further, the listing mentions that the handset could get 4GB of RAM and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Not a lot is known about the Vivo T3x, but the report mentions that it could be launched in India in the third week of April. The smartphone is said to come with a similar design and specifications as its predecessor, Vivo T2x. It is reported to carry a price tag between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000 in the country.

Meanwhile, iQoo is also tipped to launch another iQoo Z9 sub-model in India. Dubbed the iQoo Z9 Turbo, a report claims it can feature a 1.5K OLED display. The smartphone could also be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The handset could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The launch details of the smartphone is currently unknown, but it could be introduced alongside the iQoo Z9x.

