Technology News

Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report

Vivo T3x could be launched in India in the second half of April.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 20:33 IST
Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

Vivo T3x and iQoo Z9x are said to bear the model numbers V2238 and I2219, respectively

Highlights
  • As per BIS certification listing, both phones could get Bluetooth v5.1
  • iQOO Z9x is reported to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset
  • Vivo T3x is said to be priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000
Advertisement

Vivo T3x 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G could soon be launched in India, as both smartphones were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing, as per a report. The smartphones are the sub-models of the Vivo T3 and iQoo Z9 series, respectively. The iQoo Z9x was also reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website which revealed that it could be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. On the other hand, the Vivo T3x is rumoured to be launched later this month.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, both smartphones made an appearance recently on the BIS certification. The Vivo T3x was seen with the model number V2238 and the iQoo Z9x had the model number I2219. Another report by MySmartPrice corrobrates these claims — the publication found handsets listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification with the same model numbers. Both phones are reported to arrive with Bluetooth 5.1.

The iQoo Z9x was also reportedly seen on the Geekbench benchmark which has revealed some of its key specifications. The smartphone is said to record a single-core score of 3271 and a multi-core score of 10259. The listing also mentioned ‘parrot' in the motherboard section, which corroborates with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, as per the report. Further, the listing mentions that the handset could get 4GB of RAM and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Not a lot is known about the Vivo T3x, but the report mentions that it could be launched in India in the third week of April. The smartphone is said to come with a similar design and specifications as its predecessor, Vivo T2x. It is reported to carry a price tag between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000 in the country.

Meanwhile, iQoo is also tipped to launch another iQoo Z9 sub-model in India. Dubbed the iQoo Z9 Turbo, a report claims it can feature a 1.5K OLED display. The smartphone could also be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The handset could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The launch details of the smartphone is currently unknown, but it could be introduced alongside the iQoo Z9x.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3x, iQOO Z9x, Vivo T3x India launch, iQOO Z9x India launch, iQOO, Vivo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  4. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  5. Google Pixel 8a Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification
  6. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
  7. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Pre-Orders Start in India
  9. Production Delays Said to Hit iPad Models Ahead of Anticipated May Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  2. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  3. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  5. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
  7. BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
  8. Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
  9. Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
  10. Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »