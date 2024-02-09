Vivo V30 Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, Expected to Launch Soon

Vivo V30 was unveiled earlier this month, joining the Vivo V30 Lite model which was launched in December 2023. The lineup is expected to get a third model, the Vivo V30 Pro, which has now been spotted on a certification site. The base model of the series launched as a remodelled version of the Vivo S18. Therefore, the Pro model of the series is expected to be a rebadged Vivo S18 Pro. The preceding Vivo V29 Pro came as a remodelled Vivo S17 Pro.

The Vivo V30 Pro with the model number V2319 was spotted (via Gizmochina) on the Bluetooth SIG website, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing does not reveal a lot about the handset other than the fact it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Since the base Vivo V30 model has launched as a rebadged Vivo S18, the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be introduced as a redesigned Vivo S18 Pro.

The 12GB + 256GB option of the Vivo S18 Pro launched in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700), while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants were listed at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), respectively. The model is offered in black and sea green shades, as well as an option with flowers printed on the back panel.

The Vivo V30 Pro may launch with similar specifications as the Vivo S18 Pro. The phone may sport a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display and ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and carry a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo V30 Pro may include a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Sony IMX920 primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The front camera could be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

