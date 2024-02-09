Technology News

Vivo V30 Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, Expected to Launch Soon

Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 Pro, which was launched in China in December 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 February 2024 12:05 IST
Vivo V30 Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 seen in Elegant Black and Ocean Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V30 Pro could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • The handset is likely to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to support 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo V30 was unveiled earlier this month, joining the Vivo V30 Lite model which was launched in December 2023. The lineup is expected to get a third model, the Vivo V30 Pro, which has now been spotted on a certification site. The base model of the series launched as a remodelled version of the Vivo S18. Therefore, the Pro model of the series is expected to be a rebadged Vivo S18 Pro. The preceding Vivo V29 Pro came as a remodelled Vivo S17 Pro.

The Vivo V30 Pro with the model number V2319 was spotted (via Gizmochina) on the Bluetooth SIG website, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing does not reveal a lot about the handset other than the fact it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Since the base Vivo V30 model has launched as a rebadged Vivo S18, the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be introduced as a redesigned Vivo S18 Pro.

The 12GB + 256GB option of the Vivo S18 Pro launched in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700), while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants were listed at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), respectively. The model is offered in black and sea green shades, as well as an option with flowers printed on the back panel.

The Vivo V30 Pro may launch with similar specifications as the Vivo S18 Pro. The phone may sport a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display and ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and carry a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo V30 Pro may include a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Sony IMX920 primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The front camera could be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V30

Vivo V30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo V30 Lite 5G

Vivo V30 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera system
  • Excellent display
  • 80W fast-charging support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • No expandable storage
  • USB Type-C 2.0 is slow for data transfers
Read detailed Vivo V29 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 Pro launch, Vivo V30 Pro specifications, Vivo V30 series, Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Lite, Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X6 Neo to Launch in India by March, Poco F6 to Follow: Report
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island, Might Offer iPhone 16-Like Design
Vivo V30 Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
  2. EPFO to Halt Claims Made via Paytm Payments Bank Following RBI Restrictions
  3. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Removes Support for Progressive Web Apps on iPhone in Europe: Report
  4. Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
  5. Lenovo Reportedly Plans to Unveil Transparent Laptop at MWC 2024; Design Renders Leak
  6. Moto G04 India Launch Date Set for February 15; Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $46,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Mint Profits
  8. PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Leaked Design Renders Show Colour Options
  10. Bhakshak, Captain Miller, The Marvels and More: Here Are the Top OTT Releases This Week to Binge Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »