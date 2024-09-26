Technology News
Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G With 32-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Charging Launched: Price, Features

Vivo V40 Lite 5G and V40 Lite 4G handsets ship with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 14:16 IST
Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G With 32-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Charging Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40 Lite 5G comes in Carbon Black and Titanium Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V40 Lite handsets carry 5,000mAh batteries
  • For secuirty, the smartphones have in-display fingerprint sensors
  • Both Vivo V40 Lite phones have dual rear camera units
Vivo V40 Lite 5G and the Vivo V40 Lite 4G have been launched in Indonesia. The handsets share a similar design and some key specifications. The 5G option is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, while the 4G variant carries a Snapdragon 685 chipset. Both phones are equipped with a dual rear camera unit and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. They come with IP64-rated builds for dust and splash resistance. Both handsets get 5,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 4G Price

Vivo V40 Lite 5G price in Indonesia is set at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The official Vivo listing shows a 12GB + 512GB configuration but its price has not yet been confirmed.

The Vivo V40 Lite 4G, on the other hand, starts at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at IDR 3,699,000 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The phones are available for purchase in Indonesia via the official Vivo e-store.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G comes in Carbon Black and Titanium Silver colourways, whereas the 4G version is offered in the same shades alongside a third Pearl Violet option.

vivo v40 lite 4g vivo inline v40e lite 4g

Vivo V40 Lite 4G comes in Carbon Black, Pear Violet and Silver Titanium shades
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Vivo V40 Lite 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 4G Specifications

The Vivo V40 Lite 5G and the V40 Lite 4G sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of brightness level. The 5G variant is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40 Lite 4G carries a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phones ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo V40 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Vivo V40 Lite 4G, on the other hand, carries an unspecified 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both handsets are equipped with 32-megapixel front cameras for selfies and video calls. They come with support for the Vivo AI Imaging suite which include features like AI Erase and Photo Enhance.

The Vivo V40 Lite 5G and 4G variants house 5,000mAh batteries and support 80W wired fast charging. For security, the handsets are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C port. They come with IP64-rated builds for dust and splash resistance. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G With 32-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Charging Launched: Price, Features
