Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo's upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to comprise the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, and Vivo V70 FE.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 19:19 IST
Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V60 (pictured) lineup

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series might feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V70 Elite is expected to sport a hole punch display cutout
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the Vivo V70 series
Vivo V70 series will be launched next month in India, according to a tipster. The rumoured lineup is expected to include the vanilla Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. However, some reports suggest that the Chinese smartphone maker could also bring the Vivo V70 FE as part of the series. Weeks ahead of its expected launch in the country, the price range of the Vivo V70 series has surfaced online, along with the purported renders and colourways. This comes soon after the Vivo V70 Elite was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, hinting at its imminent debut.

Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Launch Timeline, Design (Expected)

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, Smartprix reports that the Vivo V70 series will be launched in India in the middle of February as part of the premium mid-range category. The lineup is expected to be priced in the country under Rs. 55,000. The Vivo V70 will reportedly be available for purchase in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colourways, while the rumoured Vivo V70 Elite is tipped to be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black shades. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphones in India.
 

vivo v70 elite series renders smartprix inline Vivo V70

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite could feature triple rear camera units.
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

In terms of design, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 appear to be identical. The two handsets are shown in a black shade. The Vivo V70 series could carry a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island, paired with an LED flash.

The vertically aligned Vivo branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the back panel. The handsets could also feature a power button and volume rockers on the right side. On the front, the Vivo V70 Elite might sport a hole punch display cutout to house the selfie camera. It is shown with relatively thin bezels, too.

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. While the Elite model is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the standard model could ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. For optics, the lineup might carry a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Zeiss-tuned telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

Recently, the EU Energy Label of a Vivo handset with the model number V2538 was spotted, revealing its battery and durability details. The label reportedly belonged to the Vivo V70, which will reportedly be backed by a 6,320mAh cell, likely to be marketed as a 6,500mAh battery. The battery is said to last 900 charge cycles before reaching its 80 percent capacity. It might support 55W wired fast charging. The phone will reportedly ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
