Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon Chipsets

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 12:25 IST
Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon Chipsets

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 series is confirmed to succeed the Vivo V60 (pictured) lineup

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series will feature a Zeiss-tuned camera setup
  • Vivo V70 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Vivo V70 series will be launched in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed on Friday. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include the two models, dubbed Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. A dedicated microsite for the Vivo V70 series is now live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability and specifications. Both smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. Moreover, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will launch with Zeiss-powered rear camera setups. This comes shortly after the pricing and renders of the two Vivo V70 series phones surfaced online.

Vivo V70 Series Confirmed to Arrive in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the Vivo V70 series is now live, confirming that the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will be launched soon in India. The microsite also confirms that the handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The tech firm has revealed that the Vivo V70 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Vivo V70 Elite will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phones are also confirmed to ship with Zeiss-powered rear camera units.

vivo v70 series india launch confirmed inline Vivo V70

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will feature Zeiss-powered rear camera units.
Photo Credit: Flipkart/Vivo

However, Vivo has yet to announce the exact launch date for its upcoming smartphones, which is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. This comes soon after a tipster claimed that the upcoming Vivo V70 series will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India. While the standard model is said to launch in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colourways, the Vivo V70 Elite could be sold in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black shades.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will reportedly sport 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED displays, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The two Vivo handsets could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities on the back.

The Vivo V70 is rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging. The upcoming handset will reportedly ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch, Vivo V70 Elite India Launch, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi Reportedly Expands Android 16-Based HyperOS 3.1 Beta Access to More Smartphones

