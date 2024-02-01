Technology News
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get Circle to Search Feature Introduced on Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Google has also announced that Circle to Search will also be available on "select premium Android smartphones" besides the latest Pixel 8 series.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 12:27 IST
Google Pixel 8 series has gained the Circle to Search feature without an update

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users can now access Circle to Search
  • The feature was introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series
  • Circle to Search can perform visual lookups without switching apps
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were recently updated with new capabilities, including the new Circle to Search feature that was introduced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked launch event. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, owners of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can now use Google's Circle to Search feature on their smartphones to perform Google Lens-like searches, without switching their current application. The AI-powered feature from Google is also expected to arrive on other flagship smartphones.

As per Google's previously announced schedule, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been updated with support for the new Circle to Search feature. A Gadgets 360 staff member confirmed that the feature was enabled on their Pixel 8 smartphone, without installing a software update — suggesting that it was remotely enabled by Google.

pixel 8 circle to search gadgets360 pixel circle to search

Circle to Search on the Pixel 8

 

While users can still invoke Google Lens by opening the Google app or via the Google Assistant, doing so requires you to switch away from the app you are using. Depending on what app you are running — such as Instagram — the video you were watching might not be visible and you might be taken to the home screen. On the other hand, the new Circle to Search feature lets you perform a search without leaving the app you are using.

In order to use the Circle to Search feature on the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can long press the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. The phone will freeze the image displayed on the screen so you can draw around or scribble a product or object to perform a visual lookup using Google. You can also highlight text and perform a Google search via a popup. 

The company previously announced that the Circle to Search feature would also be available on "select premium Android smartphones" besides the latest Pixel 8 series and the Galaxy S24 series on Thursday, so we can expect to see smartphones from other manufacturers offering support for the feature soon.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; Key Details Tipped
Vivo X Fold 3 Series Tipped to Get OmniVision OV50H Main Camera

