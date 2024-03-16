Technology News

Motorola Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Curved Display

Motorola also hints that its next smartphone could offer support for rapid wired or wireless charging.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2024 19:32 IST
Motorola Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Curved Display

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip hints at the arrival of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Highlights
  • Motorola will launch a new smartphone in India soon
  • This smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • Motorola has confirmed that its next launch will be an Edge series phone
Motorola has announced that it will launch a new smartphone in India soon. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has begun to tease some of the specifications of its next smartphone, with a few days to go before the phone makes its debut in the country. While Motorola is yet to officially reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone or a launch date, the specifications revealed by the company suggest that it will be a mid-range smartphone — like the purported Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

In the series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) Motorola has revealed that its next smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. This is a mobile processor that is found on mid-range handsets, which means the upcoming Motorola phone could be launched in the same segment.

The company has also included an image of a rectangular object with a quick charging animation — this suggests that Motorola's yet-to-be-announced handset could offer support for fast wired charging or wireless charging. The third object shown in the teaser appears to be a smartphone camera lens, but it is currently unclear which camera the company is referring to.

The company previously teased a smartphone with a curved display in a short video posted to X. The handset is shown with round edges on left and right sides of the screen. The rear panel is also briefly shown, with the Motorola "batwing" logo shown in a small depression on the back of the phone. The video also confirms that a Motorola Edge series phone will be launched soon.

Earlier this week, Motorola announced via a press release that it would hold a launch event on April 3 and teased the "fusion of art and intelligence". While the company hasn't announced any details of the smartphone(s) that will be launched at the event, the teaser contains the same words (intelligence and art) as the teasers being shared on X.

With its next launch event fast approaching, we can speculate that Motorola plans to launch the Moto Edge 50 series in India, and the smartphone being teased by the firm could be the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion or the Edge 50 Pro. Considering the mid-range Snapdragon chipset teased by the company, the former could make its debut in the coming days — we can expect to hear more details about Motorola's next handset in the coming days.

David Delima
David Delima
Apple to Face Lawsuit Claiming AirTags Are Weapon of Stalkers, US Court Rules
Motorola Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Curved Display
