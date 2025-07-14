Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report

Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report

Earlier, Samsung had said that the Galaxy AI features may not be free after the end of 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 12:54 IST
Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to keep expanding the Galaxy AI suite with natively developed features

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly plans to keep the default AI features free forever
  • The Gemini-powered features could go behind a paywall
  • Circle to Search is a major Gemini-powered feature on Samsung devices
Advertisement

Samsung has reportedly provided some clarity over the future of Galaxy AI features after the end of 2025. So far, the South Korean tech giant has maintained that the artificial intelligence (AI) tools and features that make up the Galaxy AI suite are only free to use till 2025. The company never officially confirmed if these features would be paywalled starting in 2026, or if they would continue to be available for free. However, as per a report, the company has now outlined its long-term vision for its AI features.

Samsung Plans to Keep Default AI Features Free Indefinitely

According to an Android Police report, the tech giant said all the Galaxy AI features that “are on your phone by default” will remain free, and Samsung will not charge users for them. The information was reportedly shared with the publication at a pre-briefing session for journalists and media for the latest foldables.

While the new information does provide some clarity, it is also a layered message that needs to be understood clearly. First, the company reportedly mentioned default Galaxy AI features, which include any and all tools created by Samsung in-house. Based on the information, the AI features that will remain free after 2025 include:

  • Live Translate
  • Now Brief
  • Call Transcript
  • Interpreter
  • Note Assist
  • Zoom Nightography
  • Audio Eraser
  • Auto Trim
  • Browsing Assist
  • Generative Wallpapers
  • Generative Edit, and more

So, which features may not be available for free after the end of 2025? These will include any AI features that Samsung provides to its users, but were not created by the company. All of Google's Gemini-powered features, such as Circle to Search and the six-month-long free subscription to Google AI Pro that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE users will get, might go behind a paywall.

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a partnership with Perplexity to bring more AI features for its users. These could also be available for a fee, after a limited time of free access.

However, assuming the report is accurate, it begs the question: why did Samsung imply that Galaxy AI might stop being free after 2025 in the first place? A SamMobile report claims the company might have a legal reason for adding the disclaimer, as adding a paywall on some of the features in the AI suite without any prior notice could result in potential lawsuits. This is because one of the major marketing campaigns for Samsung's recently released devices included the AI features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »