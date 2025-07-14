Samsung has reportedly provided some clarity over the future of Galaxy AI features after the end of 2025. So far, the South Korean tech giant has maintained that the artificial intelligence (AI) tools and features that make up the Galaxy AI suite are only free to use till 2025. The company never officially confirmed if these features would be paywalled starting in 2026, or if they would continue to be available for free. However, as per a report, the company has now outlined its long-term vision for its AI features.

Samsung Plans to Keep Default AI Features Free Indefinitely

According to an Android Police report, the tech giant said all the Galaxy AI features that “are on your phone by default” will remain free, and Samsung will not charge users for them. The information was reportedly shared with the publication at a pre-briefing session for journalists and media for the latest foldables.

While the new information does provide some clarity, it is also a layered message that needs to be understood clearly. First, the company reportedly mentioned default Galaxy AI features, which include any and all tools created by Samsung in-house. Based on the information, the AI features that will remain free after 2025 include:

Live Translate

Now Brief

Call Transcript

Interpreter

Note Assist

Zoom Nightography

Audio Eraser

Auto Trim

Browsing Assist

Generative Wallpapers

Generative Edit, and more

So, which features may not be available for free after the end of 2025? These will include any AI features that Samsung provides to its users, but were not created by the company. All of Google's Gemini-powered features, such as Circle to Search and the six-month-long free subscription to Google AI Pro that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE users will get, might go behind a paywall.

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a partnership with Perplexity to bring more AI features for its users. These could also be available for a fee, after a limited time of free access.

However, assuming the report is accurate, it begs the question: why did Samsung imply that Galaxy AI might stop being free after 2025 in the first place? A SamMobile report claims the company might have a legal reason for adding the disclaimer, as adding a paywall on some of the features in the AI suite without any prior notice could result in potential lawsuits. This is because one of the major marketing campaigns for Samsung's recently released devices included the AI features.