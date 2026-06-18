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GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Version Upgrades Ahead of New Heist

The company also revealed GTA Online: The Kortz Centre Heist, a new multi-stage mission centred on stealing artwork from a gallery in Pacific Bluffs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 14:57 IST
GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Version Upgrades Ahead of New Heist

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The upgraded editions include visual and technical enhancements

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Highlights
  • Digital Xbox One users receive free current-gen upgrades
  • PS4 owners can claim the PS5 version at no extra cost
  • PC Legacy edition owners gain access to the Enhanced version
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Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto V players on older console and PC versions will soon be able to upgrade to newer editions of the game at no additional cost. The move comes ahead of a major GTA Online update scheduled for July. Players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will gain access to enhanced versions that include technical improvements, progress migration support, and platform-specific features. Rockstar also used the announcement to reveal new details about an upcoming GTA Online Heist centred on the Kortz Centre in Los Santos.

Rockstar Announces Kortz Centre Heist Alongside Free GTA 5 Upgrades

Starting June 19, players who own a PlayStation 4 copy of Grand Theft Auto V or the digital Xbox One edition can claim the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions without paying an upgrade fee. The upgraded editions include visual and technical enhancements, support for transferring Story Mode and GTA Online progress, Career Progress rewards, Hao's Special Works vehicles and upgrades, and other features exclusive to newer hardware.

Rockstar also announced free access to the Enhanced PC version for existing Legacy edition users. The company says the Enhanced version includes the same improvements available on current-generation consoles, along with PC-specific additions such as ray-traced ambient occlusion and global illumination. Rockstar added that GTA+ subscribers can now access Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode through the GTA+ Games Library in addition to GTA Online.

The announcement coincides with the reveal of GTA Online: The Kortz Centre Heist, which is scheduled to arrive in July. Set in Pacific Bluffs, the new mission focuses on stealing high-value artwork from the Kortz Centre through a Heist that unfolds across multiple stages. Participation in the Heist requires ownership of an Art Studio expansion within a Mansion property. Players must also gather intelligence on the site before planning their entry and exit strategy.

Rockstar says the weeks leading up to the update will include special GTA Online events featuring bonus GTA$ rewards, discounts on in-game content, and opportunities to obtain rare collectables through the Fine Art Collector programme.

The company also plans to offer a GTA$2,000,000 discount on Mansion properties for GTA+ members. In addition, players will be able to receive a 40 percent bonus GTA$ on Shark Card purchases for a limited period. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA Online: The Kortz Centre Heist will launch in July for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

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Further reading: Grand Theft Auto V, GTA 5, GTA Online, Rockstar Games, GTA Online The Kortz Centre Heist, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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