The Samsung Galaxy A27 has been in the rumour mill recently, after appearing in several leaks over the past few weeks. A tipster has now leaked the price of the purported handset on social media. It could launch in Europe with a noticeably higher price tag compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A26. The development comes shortly after the handset appeared on multiple certification platforms, including Malaysia's SIRIM database and the US FCC website.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Price (Expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt shared the purported pricing details of the Galaxy A27 in a post on the decentralised microblogging platform Bluesky Social. As per the leak, the purported handset could be offered in a 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage configuration priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 38,500). Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM and storage variant is said to carry a price tag of EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 48,400).

If accurate, the pricing would represent a notable increase over the Galaxy A26. For comparison, Samsung launched the Galaxy A26 in Europe at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for the 256GB option. This indicates that the Galaxy A27 could see a EUR 50 (5,500) increase for the base variant and a EUR 70 (7,700) jump for the top-end model.

Per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A27 could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset may power the handset. It is also tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it may have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The purported handset is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Notably, the Galaxy A27 was recently spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website. The listing did not reveal any specifications but confirmed the handset's existence and hinted that Samsung could unveil the handset in multiple markets soon.

Previous leaks showed the phone in a Mint colour option. They suggested that it could retain Samsung's familiar Galaxy A-series design language with a flat display, vertically aligned rear camera modules, and slim bezels. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy A27 or revealed its launch timeline.