Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched globally earlier this month and the handsets are confirmed to debut in India on January 4. These smartphones are the successors to the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro which were introduced in February this year. A third model — the Vivo X100 Pro+ — tipped to succeed the Vivo X90 Pro+, is expected to join the other handsets in the lineup soon. Details about the Pro+ model had previously surfaced online, and a tipster has now leaked details about the upcoming handset's camera specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station said in a Weibo post that the Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to feature a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.5-inch periscope telephoto lens. The lens is expected to offer 4.3x optical zoom which is said to provide images with a resolution equivalent to a 10-megapixel periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom. It is expected to support 200-megapixel digital zoom when used together.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo X100 Pro+ may launch with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary rear sensor. It was previously reported that the phone may also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX589 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel IMX758 portrait lens.

The report also suggests that the Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to be unveiled within the first half of 2024. It adds that the model may also launch with the moniker Vivo X100 Ultra.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The phone is also likely to carry a 6.78-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X100 Pro+ has also been tipped to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and get an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, similar to the Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 models. The base and Pro models launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipsets, 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screens and Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.