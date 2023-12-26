Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 200 Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera; May Launch in H1 2024

Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera; May Launch in H1 2024

Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to debut as the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 16:00 IST
Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera; May Launch in H1 2024

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro+ is said to succeed the Vivo X90 Pro+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Pro+ could feature a 6.78-inch 2K 120Hz display
  • The handset is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Vivo X100 Pro+ could get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor
Advertisement

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched globally earlier this month and the handsets are confirmed to debut in India on January 4. These smartphones are the successors to the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro which were introduced in February this year. A third model — the Vivo X100 Pro+ — tipped to succeed the Vivo X90 Pro+, is expected to join the other handsets in the lineup soon. Details about the Pro+ model had previously surfaced online, and a tipster has now leaked details about the upcoming handset's camera specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station said in a Weibo post that the Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to feature a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.5-inch periscope telephoto lens. The lens is expected to offer 4.3x optical zoom which is said to provide images with a resolution equivalent to a 10-megapixel periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom. It is expected to support 200-megapixel digital zoom when used together. 

Previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo X100 Pro+ may launch with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary rear sensor. It was previously reported that the phone may also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX589 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel IMX758 portrait lens.

The report also suggests that the Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to be unveiled within the first half of 2024. It adds that the model may also launch with the moniker Vivo X100 Ultra.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The phone is also likely to carry a 6.78-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. 

The Vivo X100 Pro+ has also been tipped to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and get an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, similar to the Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 models. The base and Pro models launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipsets, 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screens and Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Pro Plus specifications, Vivo X100 Pro Plus launch, Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100, Vivo X100 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch
Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon

Related Stories

Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera; May Launch in H1 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. OnePlus 12R Colours Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Design Teased
  4. Vivo X100 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  7. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  8. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating: Details
  9. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  10. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 8 Pro Spotted on Google Play Console; Processor, Display Specifications Tipped
  2. Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera; May Launch in H1 2024
  3. Itel A70 Said to Be First Smartphone to Debut in India Under Rs. 8,000 With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage
  4. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More
  6. OnePlus 12R Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Officially Teased in Gold Colourway
  7. Cyber Criminals Have New Tool ‘Drainer’ to Rob Crypto Holders, Beware of Web3 Ads on Google, X
  8. Vivo X100 Series India Launch Date Set for January 4: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing Ability to Share Status Updates From Web Interface, Companion Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »