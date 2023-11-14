Vivo introduced the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro on Monday, November 13 in China with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone company is speculated to add a Vivo X100 Pro+ model to the lineup soon. The upcoming handset could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Last year, three models —Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+— debuted under the Vivo X90 lineup. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to come with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo (via GizmoChina) claimed that the Vivo X100 Pro+ model will join the Vivo X100 lineup soon. He states that Vivo executives have confirmed the existence of the handset without confirming the launch date. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The newly launched Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro use the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood.

Vivo X100 Pro+ is rumoured to debut in the first half of next year, after the rumoured Oppo Find X7 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is tipped to launch within six months of the Vivo X100 Pro.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X100 Pro+ will come with a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup of the handset is said to include a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with a variable aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 portrait sensor, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. Further, it is said to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication and offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Vivo is yet to confirm details or the existence of the Vivo X100 Pro+. Therefore, it is recommended to take all these details with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 smartphones were launched with starting price tags of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively. They run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera-focused Vivo X100 series packs Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and comes with Vivo's V3 chip for image processing. The Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging while the VIvo X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and a 50W wireless charging rate. They have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

