Vivo X200 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X200 Ultra's Photographer kit offers a telephoto converter lens that uses the 200-megapixel camera to shoot at 200mm focal length.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 April 2025 19:43 IST


Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup
  • The Photographers kit has an inbuilt 2,300mAh battery
  • Vivo X200 Ultra has IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings
Vivo X200 Ultra has been launched in China. The new camera flagship packs a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising two Sony LYT-818 sensors and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Vivo X200 Ultra has dedicated Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chips. It boasts an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging. The Vivo X200 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It has an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The Vivo X200 Ultra comes with an optional Photographer Kit with a 2.35x telephoto lens.

Vivo X200 Ultra Price

The Vivo X200 Ultra price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. It is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. Finally, the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant with Photography Kit is priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000). The phone is offered in Black, Red Circle, and Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is currently up for pre-orders on Vivo's China website and will go on sale starting April 29.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X200 Ultra runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 and features a 6.82-inch 2K(1,440 x 3,168 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3 percent screen to body ratio, 510ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has Armor glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside Adreno 830 GPU and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.






 

As mentioned, the Vivo X200 Ultra has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 35mm primary camera with f/1.69 aperture, a 50-megapixel 14mm 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 200-megapixel 85mm Zeiss APO telephoto sensor with f/1.69 aperture. The handset has two dedicated image signal processors (ISP) comprising the Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip. The camera unit is claimed to meet the CIPA 5.0 image stabilisation level of professional cameras.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is touted to deliver DSLR camera-like shots. It comes with an optional Photography Kit that includes a Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter. This extra lens can be attached to the phone to convert the 200-megapixel periscope shooter to deliver a 200mm (8.7x optical) focal length. The camera grip has an inbuilt 2,300mAh battery to temporarily recharge the phone. It features a separate video shutter button and a shoulder strap.

vivo x200 ultra external lens

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X200 Ultra has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It houses up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage.

The Vivo X200 Ultra has IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, and it includes an X-axis linear motor. The phone packs dual speakers.

Vivo X200 Ultra carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging. It measures 163.14 x 76.76 x 8.69 mm and weighs 229 grams.





Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Price, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications, Vivo


Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

