Vivo X200s With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features

Vivo X200s comes with support for 40W wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200s comes in black, blue, purple and white shades

Highlights
  • Vivo X200s sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The phone has a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter
  • The Vivo X200s supports 90W wired fast harging
Vivo X200s was launched in China on Monday alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra handset, the Vivo Watch 5, as well as the Vivo Pad SE and Pad 5 Pro tablets. The smartphone is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with three 50-megapixel rear cameras alongside a periscope shooter and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X200s Price, Availability

Vivo X200s price in China starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,400). The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,900), CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,900) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,200), respectively.

The handset is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in China starting April 25 via the official e-store and other online retailers. It is offered in Light Purple, Mint Blue, Straightforward (white) and Simple Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo X200s Features, Specifications

The Vivo X200s sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1.260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000nits peak brightness level. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 15. 

In the camera department, the Vivo X200s has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter with OIS and an f/2.57 aperture. The front camera holds a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

Vivo packs a 6,200mAh battery in the X200s handset with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It is equipped with an infrared sensor and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 160.01 x 74.29 x 7.99mm in size. The blue, purple and white variants weigh 203g, while the black version weighs 205g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X200s , Vivo X200s Price, Vivo X200s Launch, Vivo X200s Features, Vivo X200 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Comment
